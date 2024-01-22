An Expert Comments on Taylor Swift’s Type After Her Ex Joe Alwyn’s ‘Reluctant’ Public Appearance

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were thought to be the ‘it’ couple before they announced their heartbreaking split after seven years of dating. The former lovers co-wrote many songs together and even sparked rumors of an engagement. Sadly, their ship couldn’t withstand the mighty waves and eventually sank. But Swift did bounce back with NFL player Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift was rather active in the limelight in comparison to her ex-beau. Things looked rather awkward for Alwyn after he was spotted by paparazzi at a fashion gig.

According to reports by the Mirror reports, a body language expert known as Judi James commented on Alwyn's recent appearance after almost 10 months of being away from the spotlight. The actor reportedly made an appearance at Lowe’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show in Paris on Saturday. Alwyn looked dapper in his outfit for the day and rocked tan and beige aesthetics. He was seen sitting very close to the former One Direction singer, Zayn Malik. The two didn’t interact much and seemed to have had a brief formal interaction.

Circling back to the matter at hand, James analyzed Alwyn’s body language and deduced that he was “reluctant” to be out in public. The expert claimed, “It looks clear from both Joe’s body language and his looks that Taylor Swift does not have a ‘type’ when it comes to her men.” She continued to highlight, “Alwyn is a world away from the strong, physical, sports-star presence of Kelce.” James continued to point out another major difference between the New Heights podcast host and Swift’s ex-boyfriend.

Joe Alwyn: an "actor" attending a fashion show in Paris

Travis Kelce: a "football player" arriving at his hotel

These videos are both from today.



Taylor isn't with Joe anymore because it's clear he doesn't enjoy public life.

But, Trav jumped right into the fishbowl with Tay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SR5fD0Rg2U — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) January 20, 2024

James said, “Unlike the often beaming, camera-keen Kelce, Alwyn manages to look politely reluctant to pose up for cameras.” This comes after theories of Swift’s alleged “type” went on to become viral on multiple platforms on social media. While the Wildest Dreams singer herself hasn’t confirmed the same, James wasn’t finished with the analysis.

The expert elaborates on Alwyn’s behavior, saying, “His signals of reluctance place him in a high-status celebrity role, as it suggests he has no need whatsoever to court publicity or show off any ego or vanity.” James added an even more detailed description of his interaction with his fans as he trotted away from the event. The expert said, “He walks quietly past the fans and the cameras, and when he does pose on the red carpet, it almost looks like an afterthought.”

Joe Alwyn talking Travis Kelce talking

about Taylor Swift: about Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/OTQGLtjxfF — Jamie Steinbach (@Jamie_Steinbach) October 7, 2023

Once more, circling back to a brief comparison between Alwyn and Kelce, James proposed one final observation. The expert took into account Kelce’s and Alwyn’s differences in overall fashion aesthetics, saying, “His [Alwyn’s] and Kelce’s [style] would look as far away from each other on the fashion spectrum as possible.”.”

Now, whether Swift truly has a type or not hasn’t been confirmed. But what is known is that after her devastating heartbreak, she’s happy with her new boyfriend, Kelce. Thus far, there appears to be radio silence on Alwyn’s love life. Hopefully, like his ex-girlfriend, he too will find his other half.

