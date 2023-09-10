Co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines Of 'The View' Once Got Into an Awkward Conversation on Live TV

Joy Behar and Sara Haines, co-hosts of The View, once got into an awkward debate while delving deep into Jessica Chastain's admission. The actress had said she wanted a break from filming intimate sequences with her co-star, Oscar Isaac, after their well-liked HBO series, Scenes from a Marriage.

Behar expressed great interest in the subject and remarked, "I once read a story about two performers, but this is... In actuality, we're returning to the 1930s. We won't mention their names, but the two of them got into a passionate love scene and advanced to third base. The script didn't include that." Haines cheekily cut the seasoned co-host off before she could finish her anecdote. "What is third base, exactly?" To which the longtime comedian quickly responded, “Look, I know nothing about sports, but I do know something about sex, okay? They went to third base and the whole crew watched this happen. It has happened.”

Behar tried to explain how sometimes intimate scenes get translated into something more on the sets, while moderator, Whoopi Goldberg too explained about friendships affecting the work settings. Behar added to the conversation saying, “But you can’t deny it Whoopi, that a lot of times these films, they’re getting into each other because that’s the scene. I remember…” Before she could complete her statement, Goldberg interrupted her.

Behar got annoyed and held her hand up while Goldberg continued, “I have to tell you, not that I’ve done lots of these, but I’ve been around a lot of people and actors who are doing this, and no, they’re not, because there are 90 million people in the room, there’s nothing intimate about it.”

As per Decider, co-host Sunny Hostin had asked Goldberg if it was possible for two actors sharing explosive onscreen chemistry to see it translate into their real lives. As per Vanity Fair, Chastain had admitted that it was “very tough” to act in a show about a deteriorating marriage — and she said, "her friendship with Isaac has 'never quite been the same' since they filmed."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Despite Chastain and Isaac’s platonic relationship, Behar expressed her belief that many actors end up “getting into each other” while performing intimate scenes. However, the producers took the cue and played the closing music before Behar’s story came to a conclusive end. Goldberg then finally agreed with her co-host but also noted the fact that the story Behar told wasn’t the case with the Scenes from a Marriage co-actors.

Between all of this, Haines never received a proper explanation of Behar's definition of "third base", at least not one that could be seen live on the talk show. The View will return to ABC this week for a brand-new season with the same amazing lineup of intelligent, vivacious women with a whole new set of 'hot topics.'

