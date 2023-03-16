Rebel Wilson Goes Sustainable, Rewears Old Oscars Dress to This Year's Vanity Fair Party

Rebel Wilson dug into her fashion archives for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet, on Sunday night, choosing the gown she wore to the same awards show in 2020. On Monday, Wilson posted an Instagram video of the actress all dolled up for Hollywood’s biggest night. She captioned it: “Oscars 2023. Sustainably re-wearing my @jasonwu dress from the Oscars a few years ago.” The Pitch Perfect star, 43, was seen wearing the custom shimmering off-the-shoulder gown as she held hands with 37-year-old fiancée, Ramona Agruma, who wore a sheer draped look. Wilson accessorized with Simon G. Jewelry and a rainbow clutch purse by Kurt Geiger, perhaps as a nod to the LGBTQ flag after launching the “label-free” queer dating app, Fluid.

Her decision to recycle the dress comes after she embarked upon a "Year of Health" in 2020. She has since lost approximately 80 pounds, Page Six reported at the time. The Australian native began her “year of health” and ultimately reached her goal weight of 75 kgs (165 pounds) by November 2020. She previously shared that she wanted to lose weight to help her fertility chances. In a post on her Instagram story, Rebel shared a photo of her with Brad Pitt from the 2020 Oscars and revealed that her dress was slightly altered to accommodate her figure. She said it was “just taken in at the back,” as reported by People.

Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, also celebrated Wilson’s sustainable efforts with a gushing post on Instagram. “There’s another Aussie Sustainable Queen! @rebelwilson re-wearing this incredible custom @jasonwu gown made for the 2020 Oscars,” Stewart wrote in a post on Monday.

Rebel styled her look differently three years hence. In 2020, she paired the gown with a dramatic red lip and an elegant hairdo in side-swept curls. In 2023, she went for a more natural look with her hair in soft waves and a nude lip. Wilson originally wore the glittery garment to the 92nd Academy Awards where she took to the stage as a presenter. “I never thought I could wear a dress like this and pull it off,” she told Access Hollywood on the red carpet that year, adding that she had to have her bra sewn into the gown.

The star was not alone at the Vanity Fair event. By her side was her fiancée Ramona Agruma. The two looked more in love than ever, and they did not hold back when it came to showing affection. The newly engaged couple shared a sweet kiss as they posed for photos together.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

The actress wore her blonde locks in a half-up hairdo and chose a bright makeup look with warm blush and pink lipstick. Ramona looked chic in a stunning retro lace blouse with flowing sleeves and crochet elements. The top was expertly tucked into the long, black skirting which added a slinky element to the already vintage silhouette. The clothing entrepreneur carried a small, coffee-toned designer purse and wore a dainty bracelet. For makeup, Ramona chose a bold red lip and wore her flaxen hair in soft curls, adding to the old Hollywood glamour of her look.

Last month, Rebel announced that she was engaged to her now-fiancee, in a post that was shared on her Instagram account. In the first of her two snaps, the star showed off the impressive engagement ring that she had presented to her partner while they affectionately locked lips. The actress also shared a photo from their trip to Disneyland where she popped the big question.