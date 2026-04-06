After Kristi Noem And Pam Bondi, Is Tulsi Gabbard Next On Trump’s Firing Line?

Amid the ongoing Iran war and Trump’s dwindling approval ratings, the president is bringing some major restructuring to his cabinet before the midterm elections as he fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and General Attorney Pam Bondi, back-to-back.

Speculation about who might be the next in line to be fired by Trump is rife and United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s name is coming up. Trump has reportedly asked his cabinet members privately regarding firing Gabbard as The Guardian reported.

Trump was disappointed with Gabbard after she attended a Capitol Hill hearing on worldwide threats a few days after counterterrorism chief Joe Kent had resigned and yet did not condemn Kent’s actions or his claims that Iran did not pose any imminent threats on the US and there were Israeli forces behind this war.

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While it is not clear yet if Trump would actually fire Gabbard on this ground, it is important to note that she has not been as enthusiastic about the war as Trump’s other cabinet members, including Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth. She had also previously cautioned against such conflicts.

Currently, Trump appears to be standing by her despite allegedly being angered by her actions, and considering whether she should be replaced. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, the president said, “She’s a little bit different in her thought process than me, but that doesn’t make somebody not available to serve.”

He then added, “I would say that I’m very strong on the fact that I don’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon because if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it immediately. I think she’s probably a little bit softer on that issue, but that’s okay.”

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung also defended Gabbard’s position, saying, “As President Trump just said in his remarks, he has confidence in Director Gabbard and the tireless work she is doing. He has assembled the most talented and impactful cabinet ever, and they have collectively delivered historic victories on behalf of the American people.”

Gabbard has indeed secured her place in Trump’s good books as Olivia Coleman, a spokesperson for her mentioned in a statement, “Over the past two weeks, President Trump said both that he has confidence in the DNI and that she did well at her hearings before Congress. She remains committed to fulfilling the responsibilities the president placed in her.”

Laura, This is simply an attempt on your part to divert attention from the fact that you are WRONG about Tulsi Gabbard either resigning or being fired. Literally everything in your post is fabricated bullshit. Your constant use of anonymous sources, who don’t really exist, is… https://t.co/ceTYZdeQ6w — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 2, 2026



However, there have also been instances where Trump has been disappointed with her and has even spoken directly contradicted Gabbard. For instance, last June, the president was quite upset with her after she made a video regarding the horrors of nuclear war after she visited Hiroshima. However, Trump opined that she did not need to speak in such graphic terms as that might scare people.

Then, weeks later, Trump contradicted Gabbard publicly, saying “she’s wrong” after she had testified to lawmakers that Iran had not decided to make a nuclear bomb. Trump then went ahead with authorizing the attacks on Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

Moreover, it should also be noted that before firing Bondi, when the speculations were building, Trump had not publicly acknowledged anything and had rather mentioned that she was doing a great job. Therefore, Trump showing his support for Gabbard does not necessarily mean that she is safe, especially now that there are multiple instances of her upsetting the president.