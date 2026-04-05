Florida Resident Issues Stark Warning on Trump Economy: “I struggle every day”

A Florida resident recently voiced his frustration over rising prices under the Trump administration.

In a recent street interview with an MS Now reporter, who travelled to Port St. Lucie to speak with residents about rising gas prices, a resident named Scott Wilson described the increasing cost of living.

“I struggle every day,” he told the reporter, adding, “Now I’m taking care of my mom who’s older. She’s being denied simple, simple things like breathing meds. So, gas? What are you gonna do?”

Florida resident: I struggle every day. And I’m taking care of my mom who’s being denied simple things like breathing meds. I don’t eat this week because I have to take mom to the doctor tomorrow. Q: If you could pick one word to describe the economy, what would it be? Florida… pic.twitter.com/Gju2FJVNP8 — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 31, 2026

The Florida resident further claimed that he didn’t eat this week because he needed to take his mother to the doctor.

“I don’t eat this week because I have to take mom to the doctor tomorrow,” he said.

The reporter then asked, “If you could pick one word to describe the economy, your economy, your economic situation right now, under these conditions, what’s one word to describe that?”

In response, he said, “Desolate.”

Meanwhile, many people took to social media to voice frustration over rising prices under the Trump administration. According to KCTV5, citing AAA, the average price of regular gas for a gallon is now $4.09, its highest level since 2022, driven by disruptions in oil markets linked to tensions involving Iran.

🇺🇸 U.S. States with the Highest Gas Prices (Regular Average)

(2 April 2026) 1. 🇺🇸 California ➜ $5.891

2. 🇺🇸 Hawaii ➜ $5.503

3. 🇺🇸 Washington ➜ $5.365

4. 🇺🇸 Oregon ➜ $4.966

5. 🇺🇸 Nevada ➜ $4.942

6. 🇺🇸 Arizona ➜ $4.688

7. 🇺🇸 Alaska ➜ $4.599

8. 🇺🇸 Idaho ➜ $4.268

9. 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/WcPpSG8MNc — GlobalStatsX (@GlobalStatsX) April 3, 2026

“I watched this man speak, it hit home. My husband has been in the hospital since Friday. His kidneys shut down. I’m spending $12 a day for ⛽️, hospital parking $10 a day, I’m not eating cuz I am officially broke‼️He said: “I’ll have to skip food I have to take mom to dr”

YUP 😡” a user wrote.

“This is what Florida voted for. I’m sick and tired of people being pissed off at these so-called politicians when they should be pissed off at their neighbors that keep voting these f—ers in. Republicans have run Florida for 27 years and they’ve run it into the fucking dirt for a regular folks. Let those folks believe Democrats are a great evil and will continue to vote in Republicans because they are just mentally brain dead,” another user said.

“FL is a red state. Who did this man vote for? If it is this Administration, Congratulations as you did this to yourself. We all tried to warn you,” another user remarked, reacting to the aforementioned Florida man’s interview.

“Richest country in the world. Too bad all of the money is being hoarded by the top 1%. Social democracy now. Single-payer health care now,” another user commented.

Scott Wilson isn’t alone in feeling the impact of rising prices under the Trump administration. Sacramento-based landscaper Doug Guster told USA Today that he has lost more than $800 in profits as fuel costs rise, with his work truck costing nearly $100 to fill.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve lost like five or six customers because I have to raise my prices — all because of these gas prices. I didn’t want to. But otherwise it comes out of my pockets, my overhead cost,” Guster said.