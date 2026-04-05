Donald Trump Faces Brutal Backlash Over Flawed Presidential Flag Rollout

Donald Trump is facing fresh online mockery after a new video promoting his planned presidential library in Miami showed an American flag with 56 stars instead of the correct 50-star design. The Irish Star reported that the detail appeared in a glossy, AI-style rendering shared by Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump, and it quickly became the primary focus of online reaction.

The controversy began when Trump revealed plans for a skyscraper-style presidential library in Miami. The project was shown in a video with gold accents, a glass tower, and a long list of showy features.

The renderings included a presidential jet in the lobby, a gold escalator, a replica Oval Office, rooftop gardens, a ballroom, and a large gold statue of Trump. The plans were described as coming from Miami-based architecture firm Bermello Ajamil, and the library website invited donations.

BREAKING: Trump’s new library mock-up has aN American flag with 56 stars. Is he just that stupid or does he really think he’s going to make 6 more states in the next 2 and a half years? pic.twitter.com/2OIq4923TE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 1, 2026

What made the flag detail stand out is that presidential libraries are usually more modest places built to preserve records, documents, and history. Trump’s version looks far more like a luxury tower than a traditional archive. Reports say the project is planned for a nearly 3-acre site in downtown Miami that was given by Miami-Dade College and is worth more than $67 million.

The building is being presented as a major tribute to Trump, but the design itself has already sparked debate because it looks more like a branded monument than a standard library.

The 56-star flag led to a flood of speculation online. Some people read it as a basic mistake in the artwork. Others suggested it could be a strange reference to Trump’s past comments about expanding the United States, though there is no proof that the flag was meant to send a serious political message.

One X user wrote, “Trump’s team can’t even get the flag right no wonder they keep messing up foreign policy.”

Some netizens noted that the image appears to have been AI-generated, which may help explain why something as simple as the number of stars was wrong. Even so, many viewers said that for a project meant to celebrate Trump’s legacy, the error was embarrassing.

One X user noted, “Classic AI hallucination The mock up flag has 56 stars because generative tools still can’t count properly. Trump’s presidential library isn’t even built yet this is just bad rendering, not a secret plan for 6 new states. Still funny though.”

One other user wrote, “56 stars on the flag is very on-brand for a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. The details have never been his strong suit.”

56 stars on the flag is very on-brand for a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. The details have never been his strong suit. — Okaybutalso (@okaybutalso) April 1, 2026

PEOPLE reported that Eric Trump defended the project on social media, saying he had poured his heart and soul into it and calling the planned building a lasting tribute to his father. Tiffany Trump also praised the design. Donald Trump himself later suggested the project would most likely end up as a commercial hotel, with a Boeing 747 in the lobby.

The timing also helped fuel attention. On the same day the library plans were revealed, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing Palm Beach International Airport to be renamed for Trump. The AP reported that the airport near Mar-a-Lago is set to be renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in July 2026.