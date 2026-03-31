Palm Beach Airport to Be Renamed After Donald Trump, Yet Its Approval Sparks Debate in Florida

Palm Beach International Airport will be renamed President Donald J. Trump Airport, effective July 1.

The change is pending Federal Aviation Administration approval and requires a formal agreement between the county and the trademark holder. On March 30, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two new bills into law, including one that could impact major airports statewide.

The legislation, known as HB 919, grants the state authority to rename large commercial airports statewide and applies to major hubs identified under the FAA classification system.

Other airports affected by the bill include Orlando International Airport, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport, and Jacksonville International Airport.

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According to Click Orlando, only Palm Beach International Airport will be renamed in honor of Donald Trump at this time. All government documents will reflect the new name, while other airports will retain their current names until further notice.

Trump is the only president to have a commercial airport named after him during his tenure; the other eight presidential airports were named after presidents who left office. According to CBS News, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement clarifying that it does not participate in local airport name changes as the development drew national attention.

“Changing an airport name is a local issue, and the FAA does not approve airport name changes,” the agency said. “However, the FAA must complete some administrative tasks, including updating navigational charts and databases.”

Eric Trump shared the news on Monday, congratulating Ron DeSantis and other administration members, and wrote, “Proud to have played a small role in making this happen.” Journalist Nick Sorter confirmed the news the same day, writing in a post that the change was official following DeSantis’ signature on HB 919 and that it will take effect July 1.

🚨 JUST IN — IT’S OFFICIAL: Palm Beach International Airport is now Donald J. Trump International Airport, following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature on HB919 The name change goes into effect on July 1st. Congrats, 47. pic.twitter.com/m5uAhwFvmj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 30, 2026

Several users expressed mixed reactions to Sorter’s post, often using GIFs and emojis. One user asked, “And this helps Americans how exactly?” Another criticized the bill, writing, “Our government is a clown show. I’m convinced conservatives would sign a bill to rename the country the United States of Trump.”

“And I think very soon we will get a new plane with that name,” a third user wrote.

In contrast, another user praised Trump’s presidency, writing, “History in the making! The first Florida resident elected president now has his home airport to match. July 1 is going to be a massive day for PBI!”

Previously, in June 2025, Trump’s image appeared alongside that of the late President Abraham Lincoln on the front of the Department of Agriculture (USDA) building. The USDA banners read, “Growing America Since 1862.”

In February, the Trump administration displayed a large banner featuring Trump’s image on the Department of Justice (DOJ) building.

The HB 919 bill passed in a 25-11 vote in the Senate and an 81-30 vote in the House, both along party lines, as Democrats opposed the measure due to concerns about a $5.5 million cost to taxpayers.

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Additionally, DeSantis signed House Bill 1153, the Juvenile Justice bill, which expands several state statutes related to correctional officers by including juvenile detention and probation officers.

The bill, which took effect immediately, also allows individuals in these roles to be eligible for honors such as the Medal of Heroism or Medal of Valor.