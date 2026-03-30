Eric Trump Claims Credit for Florida Airport Renaming Push and Trump Library Plan

This is not a drill – the Palm Beach International Airport will be renamed the ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport,’ claimed Donald Trump’s son Eric in his new social media entry. The bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after Trump was passed by the Florida legislature on Monday, March 30, 2026, and signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The new name, however, is subject to the civil aviation body, the FAA’s (the Federal Aviation Administration) approval and is slated to take effect on July 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump shared the news in an X entry, and in which he wrote, “Palm Beach International Airport is now officially…. “President Donald J. Trump International Airport! Proud to have played a small role in making this happen.”

In his post, Eric Trump went on to give a “huge thanks” to Florida Rep. Meg Weinberger, Governor Ron DeSantis, and Attorney General of Florida James Uthmeier, and “the overwhelming majority in the Florida House!”

Palm Beach International Airport is now officially…. “President Donald J. Trump International Airport!” Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to @megforflorida, @GovRonDeSantis, @JamesUthmeierFL, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House! pic.twitter.com/Yi5LSdlDaT — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2026

In response to Eric Trump’s social media post, Rep. Meg Weinberger, wrote back, “YUGE Thank you to Daniel Perez (Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives), you (Eric Trump), and your team made this happen. Thank you, Senator Debbie Mayfield, and our family in the House and Senate that supported HB919.”

Signing off the post, she wrote, Welcome Donald J Trump International, where the skies are friendly, and greatness takes off.”

Conservative activist and MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer took to X to congratulate President Trump on the news. She wrote, “Not only is Palm Beach International Airport now officially President Donald J. Trump International Airport thanks to the work of my amazing friend Rep. Meg Weinberger, but the 3-letter airport code is being changed from PBI to DJT!” However, her claim about the airport code changing has not been confirmed by the FAA.

She added in her post, “Well deserved! Congratulations to President Trump, the greatest President we have ever had.”

The news of the name change was met with instant backlash by opposition leaders. “Your money is being misused to celebrate the man who caused gas prices to rise to over four dollars a gallon, grocery costs to shoot up, and health care prices to spike,” state House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said in a statement, per Politico.

“Republicans are out of touch when it comes to the real issues impacting Floridians. The people of Florida did not ask for this. It’s clear Tallahassee Republicans care more about political stunts than they care about your wallet,” Driskell added.

Turns out, the Palm Beach airport isn’t the sole Florida property to be named after Trump. The Trump Organization filed for exclusive rights for Trump’s name to protect it from infringement, and on Monday, Eric Trump shared the first look at the proposed ‘The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library’ in Florida. The video was also shared by President Trump on his Truth Social account.

🚨 FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here. Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump. This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an… pic.twitter.com/azV1hx0HG2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2026

“Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team. This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida, will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known. These images have never been seen by the public — until today. Enjoy,” Eric Trump wrote.