Furious Netizens Call Trump ‘Tone-Deaf’ Over AI-Generated Presidential Library Renderings

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account on Monday to give a glimpse of what his future presidential library would look like. In a nearly two-minute-long video, he shared renderings of the visually stunning monument being built in Florida to commemorate his presidency.

The sky-high architectural marvel, covered in glass, will flaunt the word “TRUMP” in illuminating lettering and boast a golden arch at the entrance. The building will be known as the Donald Trump Presidential Library.

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The AI-generated video depicts visitors entering through the carefully planned entrance. Once inside, they will be greeted with replicas of military-grade jets, including Donald Trump’s favorite Air Force One. Elevators will allow visitors to access different floors. The elevators are also golden, consistent with the building’s design.

🚨 FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here. Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump. This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an… pic.twitter.com/azV1hx0HG2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2026

​The building will be adorned with replicas of the White House landscapes and iconography highlighting Trump’s political career. There is a stretched veranda that faces a beautiful rose garden and featuring a series of portraits. The clip also includes a recreation of the Oval Office during his presidency and what appears to be the Presidential Walk of Fame.

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The renderings were reportedly designed by Miami-based architecture firm Bermello Ajamil.

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The video has been shared by Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, who is also the vice president of the luxury real estate company The Trump Organization. He wrote, “Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump.

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This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida, will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest president our nation has ever known. These images have never been seen by the public — until today. Enjoy!”

President Trump shared a video of the design for his presidential library in Miami: https://t.co/RId79zjwgG pic.twitter.com/nAFQS8ok17 — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 31, 2026

​The clip, however, has received mixed reviews from the public. While the majority are not happy with him investing in another monument when everyday Americans are struggling with rising gas prices, people of Miami appear excited for the state’s first presidential library.

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One X user didn’t hide their disappointment when they said, “How many billions did you steal from Americans in the stock market to make it happen?”

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Another user backed them up, saying, “With all due respect, people are panicked about oil pricing; their portfolios, lack thereof; the food they purchase; and a dreadful feeling of being left behind for others’ interests. They don’t care about the library. Not the right time.”

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A third user chimed in saying that the Trumps are out of touch with reality, “They don’t care at all how tone-deaf this all is. They are all sociopaths.”

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Miami-Dade County Commissioner Roberto J. Gonzalez lauded the initiative, saying, “From a proud Miami-Dade resident to another—thank you. You put together the most impactful presidential library of our lifetime—a stunning waterfront landmark for the ages. Leaders like Donald Trump come once every 100 years.”

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