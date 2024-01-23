After Health Setback, Jamie Foxx Rejoins the Atlanta Set of 'Back in Action' With Cameron Diaz

Jamie Foxx, the acclaimed 56-year-old actor, has recovered from a medical emergency and began filming for the highly anticipated Netflix film Back in Action with co-star Cameron Diaz. The duo was photographed on set in Atlanta over the weekend, marking Foxx's return to work following a medical crisis that shook everyone.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Reaves

Also Read: Cameron Diaz Refutes Rumors About Quitting Acting Because of Jamie Foxx: “He's the Best”

The actor, famed for his diverse performances in films such as Django Unchained and Ray, was filming for Back in Action when a medical issue came up in April of last year. The event raised fears about Jamie's safety. However, his latest appearance on set in Atlanta marks the return of the Oscar-winning actor to the set, as per Page Six.

The Netflix film, which combines action and comedy, began shooting in December 2022, with scenes shot in London highlighting Jamie and Diaz's connection. However, production was hampered when Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to Instagram to convey the news of her father's health complications.

Jamie Foxx is back to filming Netflix movie, Back In Action, with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/miZBUMiGJi — Addie (@addieatwork) January 21, 2024

According to a source who spoke with People, Jamie was described as "very quiet" yet completely focused on his work during the recent production in Atlanta. Despite his recent health issues, the actor appeared to be in high spirits, walking casually alongside fellow actress Cameron Diaz.

Also Read: Jamie Foxx' First ‘Emotional’ Public Appearance After Life-Threatening Illness: “Good to Be Here”

Corinne Foxx's first statement in April 2023 sparked an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities, including Tracy Morgan, Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, and LeBron James. The entertainment industry rallied behind the beloved actor, wishing him a speedy recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Also Read: Here's The Reason Behind Khloe Kardashian's Past Conflict With Jamie Foxx

Amid contradicting reports and concern over Jamie's health, he took to Instagram on May 3, 2023, to update followers on his progress and thank them for their steadfast support. Corinne responded to media speculation by stating that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and was actively healing.

Jamie himself returned to social media on July 22, 2023, sharing actual details about the difficulties he faced throughout his health crisis. While without sharing any specifics, he refuted rumors and assured followers that he was on his way to recovery. The Academy Award winner expressed a desire for people to see him in a positive light, participating in activities he enjoys.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Despite the setbacks, Jamie's return to the set of Back in Action in Atlanta marks an important step in his recuperation. The actor, who had earlier expressed hope of feeling like his old self again in August 2023, appears to be picking up in terms of both health and professional duties.

Diaz has been active in denying rumors about his behaviour on the film's set. Diaz, speaking on Molly Sims' Lipstick on the Rim podcast in December 2023, adamantly denied that Jamie was "crazy" on set. "I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” she stated. "You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'" "Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him,” she added. “We have so much fun on the set with him, and he's just a professional on every level.”

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston Speaks up About Liking Jamie Foxx's Anti-Semitic Post: "This Makes Me Sick"

Jennifer Aniston Issues Statement Over Jamie Foxx's ‘Antisemitic’ Post, Foxx Issues Apology