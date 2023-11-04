Here's The Reason Behind Khloe Kardashian's Past Conflict With Jamie Foxx

Khloe Kardashian and Jamie Foxx once found themselves entangled in a heated exchange, a surprising clash given their seemingly unrelated celebrity circles. The backdrop for this feud unfolded during the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Foxx assumed the role of host and unleashed a barrage of jokes targeting various celebrities.

From Marvin Gaye to Robin Thicke, Pharrell to Suge Knight, no one was spared from Foxx's comedic crossfire, as reported by CNN. However, it was his remarks about Caitlyn Jenner, who was in the early stages of her transition journey at the time, that stirred controversy.

In his opening comments, Foxx quipped, "We got Bruce Jenner, who will be here doing some musical performances. He’s doing a his-and-her duet all by himself." Another jab followed with, "Look, I’m just busting your balls while I still can." While other jokes touched on ongoing legal and professional battles, the ones targeting Jenner felt more personal and sparked immediate backlash.

Khloe, known for her staunch defense of her family, didn't hold back in expressing her displeasure with Foxx's controversial remarks. In an interview with Insider, as reported by ET, Kardashian voiced her disappointment, labeling the comments as a "low blow" and describing them as "very mean." She expressed her well-wishes for Foxx but couldn't overlook what she perceived as a personal attack. "I know Jamie, so I think that’s also why that’s a really low blow. But hey, guess that’s what he felt the need to do for a little press," she added.

The clash between Kardashian and Foxx underscores the sensitivity surrounding certain topics, especially those related to personal transformations and identity. While the comedic landscape often thrives on pushing boundaries, there are instances where lines are crossed, eliciting strong reactions from those directly affected. As news of this unexpected feud circulated, fans and observers are left wondering about the aftermath and whether there will be further exchanges between the reality TV star and the accomplished actor. Only time will reveal if reconciliation or further escalation awaits these two unlikely adversaries.

