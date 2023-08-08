Jennifer Aniston Speaks up About Liking Jamie Foxx's Anti-Semitic Post: "This Makes Me Sick"

Jennifer Aniston is rarely involved in any form of controversy. Known for her bubbly and supportive nature, the actress seldom faces criticism. But that doesn't seem to be the case in recent events. Earlier this week, the Friends actress was slammed by fans for liking Jamie Foxx's controversial and anti-Semitic post on Instagram. After being in the crosshairs with her fans, she finally spoke up about her stance on the situation in her stories on her account, as per Pink Villa.

The Break Up actress took to Instagram earlier this week to address all the backlash she's received since the ordeal took place. The actress attached a fragment of the post that Foxx made, which another account posted with context. She then penned down a lengthy paragraph explaining herself while noting how she felt about the post.

"This really makes me sick," she claimed as she began. And goes on to explain, "I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident", confessed the actress. Then she directly addresses her fans and friends and mentions that her intention was never to hurt anyone and that in no way does she support the said movement or hate it in any manner or form. "And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period," strongly concluded Aniston in response.

The now-deleted post on Instagram received major backlash after the Bruce Almighty actress liked the post. In the comment section of the post prior to it being deleted, several fans called out the actress for liking it in the first place and expressed their opinions on it. "@jenniferaniston Why are you liking antisemitic posts?" asked a concerned fan. A second one seemed to have some words of wisdom for the actress.

"@jenniferaniston Think before you like. Unless you really do agree here which would not be cool" said the person. A third one mentioned being 'heartbroken' over learning of what had happened. "More concerned about @jenniferaniston liking this. Not sure if she understands what this means, but this breaks my heart" concluded a sullen fan.

Foxx has deleted the post and apologized after he was accused of anti-semitism, per Insider. "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post," the 55-year-old actor wrote. He further explained, "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more." He also wrote, "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended."

