Cameron Diaz Refutes Rumors About Quitting Acting Because of Jamie Foxx: “He's the Best”

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx have remained professional friends ever since they worked together in Any Given Sunday and Annie. Diaz, who has stayed away from the silver screen since 2014, is pairing up with Foxx for the much-anticipated Back in Action. Recently, there were rumors that the Bad Teacher actress is quitting acting again after an altercation with the Django actor on the sets of their latest flick. However, during her appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast Diaz set the record straight by saying, "I hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” she said to the host Molly Sims. She added, “Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much,” she said. “He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun,” reported Page Six.

Also Read: Jamie Foxx' First ‘Emotional’ Public Appearance After Life-Threatening Illness: “Good to Be Here”

“You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?'”. On set, Diaz said, there were "hiccups." But they were nothing more than the "natural things that happen." The actress from Charlie's Angel clarified that Foxx's medical stay of several weeks was the reason for the lone unanticipated postponement in filming.“That’s something that is not my place to speak about,” she said, adding that the Spiderman actor is “thriving” now. She concluded, “When I see and hear people trying to take another person down like that … [Jamie is] so classy. He’s like, ‘Nope. Just let them [talk].'”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Karwai Tang

As per Vanity Fair in 2021 Diaz said that she had quit acting to make her life "more manageable". Ironically her last movie was Annie with Foxx in 2014. While appearing on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, the seasoned comedian questioned Diaz on what caused her to veer away from her career, “What is it that motivated you to stop?” Diaz explained that “when you do something at a high level for a long period” other parts of you have “to sort of be handed off to other people.” She added that around the age of 40 she started to realize that there were “so many parts of my life...that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing.”

Also Read: Here's The Reason Behind Khloe Kardashian's Past Conflict With Jamie Foxx

“For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” The Mask actress explained. “My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.” Diaz revealed that ever since that change, “I feel whole,” and she suddenly has time for “all those things I didn’t have time for before.” Meanwhile, Foxx gave his first public address this month after his apparent health scare. “I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things," Foxx said while accepting his Critics Choice Associations Vanguard Award in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. “It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t walk."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Speaks up About Liking Jamie Foxx's Anti-Semitic Post: "This Makes Me Sick"

As per Today, Foxx got emotional while detailing his recovery on stage, “It feels good to be here,” he continued. “I cherish every single minute now. It’s different, you know? It’s different. It’s beyond — I wouldn’t wish what went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when you almost … when it’s almost over when you see the tunnel.” “I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light!” he joked. “It was hot in that tunnel! I didn’t know what I was doing. S---, am I going to the right place? I see the devil going, ‘C’mon.’”

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston Issues Statement Over Jamie Foxx's ‘Antisemitic’ Post, Foxx Issues Apology

Cameron Diaz Is Clueless About Close Friend Jamie Foxx's Health Except 'What She Hears'