Jamie Foxx is back with a renewed perspective on life. The American actor and comedian beat his life-threatening illness and marked his first-ever public appearance at a Critics Choice event on Monday, December 4, 2023. He surprised his fans and friends with good health, showcasing his wit and humor, receiving an award for his performance in The Burial.

The Critics Choice Association celebrated and honored Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements in Cinema and Television. The 55-year-old actor was reportedly hospitalized in April 2023. However, he emerged victorious from his deadly health scare and recovered fully after his daughter, Corinne Foxx, informed his fans and well-wishers about his medical complications.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote on social media on behalf of the Foxx family. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," adding, "The family asks for privacy during this time," per PEOPLE.

Fast forward to December, Foxx appeared healthy and happy while receiving the Vanguard Award for 2023 thriller/drama at the Fairmont Plaza Hotel in Century City. He took the stage and recalled life during the disease, "I couldn't do that six months ago; I couldn't actually walk to [the stage]." He then cracked a joke about his condition.

"And I'm not a clone; I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people saying that I was cloned out there," he quipped. On a serious note, he revealed how life feels now on the other side of a health scare, "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now; it's different."

The Ray actor continued, "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over, when you see the tunnel," adding, "I saw the tunnel, I didn't see the light. It was hot in that tunnel, too. I don't know where I was going. 'Shit, am I going to the right place?'" per The Hollywood Reporter.

Foxx further explained, "I have a new respect for life; I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs, trying to have the time go by. Don't give up on your art, man, don't give up on your art." He added, "When you realize that it could be over like that… I got to tell you, don't give up on your art, and don't let them take the art from you either."

Before stepping out in public, Foxx addressed his health issue on Instagram in July, "I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but, to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that." However, a month later, he credited his sister for saving his life.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "You are magical, you are beautiful, you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And, without you, I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made, I would've lost my life." However, the details of Foxx's illness have still not been made public.

