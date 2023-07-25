‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Opens up About Struggles, Admits Financial Difficulties Post-Divorce

Mackenzie Mckee, the former star of the popular MTV program Teen Mom, recently talked about the financial difficulties she has been through since her divorce from Josh Mckee. She has been boldly telling her story to the world. Josh McKee, the reality star's almost ten-year husband, filed for divorce, leaving the couple's three kids in the care of the reality star alone. Her emotional health suffered as a result of the difficulties she had in her personal life, which appear to include financial hardships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Taylor | BodyByMac (@mackenziemckee)

Many of her admirers were startled when the former reality star recently admitted that her split from Josh may have saved her life. But those who closely followed her narrative could tell that her relationship with Josh was far from perfect. Some followers claim to have seen indications of possible bullying and belittling of Mckee, per TVSHOWSACE.

She acknowledged, in her own words, "My business was going down because I no longer valued myself. I was told I was ugly and no good every day of my life. So how could I wake up and have the strength to even live? I didn’t want to leave, I HAD to or I was going to die.”

In addition to the divorce's emotional toll, Mckee had financial hardships. She was a single mother of three who struggled to support her family, make ends meet, and keep her business afloat. She had to figure out how to support herself and her children on her own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Taylor | BodyByMac (@mackenziemckee)

Mackenzie posted a flashback image of herself from a year ago on Instagram, reports The Sun. She wrote in the caption, "What a weird photo to share. This was Me a year ago. All last year, I was barely a walking human. I was a shell with no self-love. I didn’t know how I was going to eat, pay bills, save my business, and restart my life. I could write an entire book based on last year alone. I could fake a smile, but I was dying on the inside and I was completely out of character. At the same time, I had 3 kids calling me mommy. And I knew I needed to get it together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Taylor | BodyByMac (@mackenziemckee)

She added, "When I say it was hard work. IT WAS HARD WORK. Work that was done in silence for only God and I to know about. Work to completely rebuild a new mindset, a new life, and a new view of how I see myself after a 12-year life that destroyed me. Some days I wanted to throw in the towel, but faith kept me pushing. In fact, during a time when my body could barely get out of bed, I ran the New York City Marathon with little training JUST to prove to myself I’m freaking awesome and capable of a new life! Anyways, I’m posting this to remind you that life is short."

She continued, "But it’s never too late. You CAN and you WILL recover if you love yourself enough to put in the work! I’m so thankful for the life I live Today! But it didn’t come easy. And also. MOM… you would be so proud #selflove #healing"

In 2021, Mckee was let go from Teen Mom. Her followers have stayed committed and encouraging despite losing her platform on the show.

