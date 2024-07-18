9 Famous Women Who Turned Down Donald Trump's Romantic Proposals

Women Who Were Unimpressed By Donald Trump's Romantic Passes

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States has had a rather colorful romantic life, including marriages and rumored affairs. Some women married him; some didn't. He got hitched thrice: to Ivana Trump, Marla Maples, and Melania Trump. However, the 77-year-old was severely plagued with extramarital affairs and sexual misconduct throughout his three marriages. Trump has made romantic proposals to several women, including some famous names. But they turned him down and also ensured the public knew about it.

1. Brooke Shields

Trump legally separated from his second wife, Marla Maples, in 1996. After that, he asked Brooke Shields out on a date. The 58-year-old actress revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she was on a film set when she received the "proposal" call from Trump. Shields recalled, "He said, 'I really think we should date because you're America's sweetheart, and I'm America's richest man, and the people would love it." She denied saying I already have a boyfriend.

2. Candice Bergen

Trump and Bergen were students at the University of Pennsylvania. The Book Club actress went on a blind date with young Trump. She described her experience on Watch What Happens Live and said he picked her up for the date in a burgundy limousine wearing a matching burgundy three-piece suit and burgundy loafers. With perfect aesthetics, she explained, "I was home very early; there was no physical contact whatsoever." And continued, "He was a good-looking guy—and a douche."

3. Emma Thompson

During a Swedish television show, Thompson got a call in her trailer from Trump himself while filming the movie Primary Colors in the 1990s. She recalled, "I lift up the phone. 'Hi, it's Donald Trump here.' I said, 'Really? Can I help you?' And he said, 'Yeah, I just you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They're really comfortable.'" He then asked for dinner, but Thompson said goodbye and hung up.

4. Princess Diana

After Diana split from Prince Charles in 1996, Trump tried to woo her, as revealed by Selina Scott, a former television journalist for the BBC. Scott wrote in a column in the U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times that Trump sent flower bouquets to Diana. She alleged, "Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife." Diana began to feel like Trump was stalking her and didn't know what to do. However, nothing came out of his gifts for Princess Diana, reported PEOPLE.

5. Salma Hayek

On The Daily Show, Hayek revealed she met Trump at an event with her then-boyfriend, and the former President took their numbers. However, he only called the Mexican actress. She recalled, "He's inviting me out, and I'm like, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend." Trump responded, "He's not good enough for you." Hayek told Buzzfeed she wouldn't date Trump "even if she didn't have a boyfriend."

6. Carla Bruni

Bruni was rumored to be the reason behind Trump and his then-wife Maples' divorce. Although he admitted the affair, Bruni maintained that she never dated him. She said, "Trump is obviously a lunatic. It's so untrue, and I am deeply embarrassed by it all," reported the Daily Mail. "I have only ever met him once, about a year ago, at a big charity party in New York. And I haven't seen him since, of that I'm sure." She insisted it was fabricated.

7. Peggy Fleming

Amid his relationship with ex-wife Ivana Trump, reports allege Trump was involved with Fleming. She is a gold-medal-winning figure skater and was believed to be his mistress at the time. She was married and had two kids, and the rumors angered her. She clarified, "The rumor of my romantic association with Donald Trump is untrue, unfounded, and outrageous." She emphasized her feelings for Trump to clear any confusion, "I wouldn't even call him a good friend."

8. Catherine Oxenberg

On the long list of women whom either Trump got involved with or who outright denied any association with the former president, Oxenberg is another famous name. She is an actress who starred in Dynasty and played Princess Diana, and she was reported to be another of Trump's conquests. However, Oxenberg also denied any romance with Trump (just like others). In 1990, she said, "It's a complete joke as far as I'm concerned. I hardly know the man," reported PEOPLE.

9. Carol Alt

The man hit on so many women despite their complete denial of having any association with Trump. Another of his rumored paramours was the model Alt, who was quick to refuse any "budding romance" with the 45th President of the United States. But unlike others, Alt put rumors to rest in a rather creative way. She stated to her manager, "Donald Trump is a fortunate man, but he's not that fortunate."

