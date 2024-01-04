8 Reasons Why 'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Might Be the 'Bad Guy' on Purpose

Image Source: YouTube | TLC

Also Read: The 6 Worst Things Kody Brown Has Said About Ex-Wife Christine Brown on 'Sister Wives'

The popular reality television show Sister Wives has managed to steal the spotlight throughout the last year, with new drama unfolding at almost every turn. The 18th season of the show largely focused on delivering closure to fans regarding the events of the past. Three of Kody Brown’s spiritual wives, Janelle, Christine Brown, and Meri Brown, ended their marriage with the patriarch after almost a decade together. Apart from the usual drama-fueled episodes, the show also aired Sister Wives: One On One, which gave each of them, including Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, a chance to reminisce and explain their respective perspectives. However, the one person who has been actively catching fans' attention is none other than Christine. The reason is her brutal honesty throughout the series, which has led many to think of her as the 'bad guy.'

1. Her Decision to Leave Flagstaff Left the Brown Family Flummoxed

Image Source: YouTube | TLC

Christine’s decision to leave the Brown family was rather predictable, given the rising tensions at the time. There were many issues that she was personally dealing with, including maintaining intimacy with her ex-husband. While fans weren’t as surprised, the rest of her sister wives, who were still romantically involved with Kody, were shellshocked on hearing her final decision to leave Flagstaff, their home. In an episode of the 18th season, she claimed that it was perhaps one of the hardest things she’s had to endure but wanted to stand by her decision. While she battled her emotions, Kody wasn’t thrilled about it and claimed it was rather 'selfish' of her to leave their home.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown 'Frustrated' by Christine Brown for Using This Narrative

2. The Messy Divorce That Stemmed From Her Truth Bombs

Image Source: YouTube | TLC

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Talks About Sex Life With Kody and Why She 'Kicked' Him 'Out of Bed'

Although Kody and Christine were rather civil about their separation, things drastically shifted after she stopped hiding her true feelings about her ex-husband. The reality star began speaking out a lot more about things that brought her discomfort and even kicked Kody out of bed one time. In an episode of the 18th season, Christine revealed that the only reason she’d refrained from speaking her mind more often was to maintain the peace in her household and genuinely wanted to avoid any form of conflict. Her brutal honesty resulted in her ex-husband feeling very downcast. Moreover, the fact that she didn’t allegedly care for his thoughts portrayed her as a “bad guy.” But she was just being her authentic self.

3. Christine Never Let Robyn and Kody Brown Control the 'Split' Narrative

Image Source: YouTube | TLC

Die-hard fans of the show are more than aware of how much Robyn wanted her sister wives to get back together. Throughout the previous season, she did her best to convince each of them to reconsider and return home. But sadly, her efforts proved futile after they took off in their own directions in life. When it came to Christine, she was very firm with her decision to leave both Flagstaff and her ex-husband for the better and never let either Robyn or Kody influence her thoughts. In the past, Christine has claimed that Robyn was 'always controlling' and hence wanted to avoid the circumstance that would waver her thoughts on leaving Kody, according to Screen Rant.

4. Christine Remained True to Her Feelings Even With Her Children

Image Source: Instagram | @christine_brownsw

When Christine isn’t busy being a reality star and accomplishing great endeavors, she is busy being a doting mother of six children: five daughters and a son. It’s never easy to break the news of a divorce to children, and given her circumstances, it must’ve been a tough feat. However, she didn’t mince her words when it came to explaining the truth of the reason her marriage with their father fell apart. In the 13th episode of the 18th season, Christine was seen explaining things to her kids. She kept things crisp by stating that her ex-husband didn’t find her physically attractive, something they seemed to have picked up on. Even though her ex-hubby didn’t exactly come across as the knight in shining armor, she felt at ease with them learning about the truth.

5. She Didn't Attempt To Preserve Kody's Image On The Show

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

During her appearance on the show, Christine is known for being her authentic self and being honest in situations. However, she revealed that she was actually holding out on her real and raw thoughts to be considerate of Kody’s feelings. But everything changed after her divorce from him. Now that she was no longer bound to him, she didn’t have to worry about offending him. Furthermore, she claimed that now that he was out of the picture, she wasn’t into the idea of preserving his image on the show.

6. She Worked On Her Relationship With Janelle At The Right Time

Image Source: YouTube | TLC

Christine has always been close with Janelle since her time on the show, and they hang out together even when they’re not filming. The duo often appear on each other's social media pages while reminiscing on their time together. Janelle even joined her bestie on her cruise along with Christine’s husband, David Woolley. However, they’ve had their challenges in the past, especially after Janelle continued to remain with Kody despite Christine pointing out the negatives. The lack of Janelle having her 'person' opened her eyes to the bond she and Christine share. Eventually, Janelle ended up leaving Kody, making him blame his ex-wife for it, but Christine couldn't really be bothered.

7. Christine Flaunting Her Relationship With David Woolley

Image Source: Instagram | @christine_brownsw

After things ended with Kody, Christine quickly moved on with her now-current husband, David Woolley. The two have been flaunting their love life on Christine’s Instagram. Whether it’s hanging out at Disneyland or their recent wedding, the two of them appear smitten with each other. In Sister Wives: One On One, Christine nonchalantly discussed her love life with Woolley. She claimed that she didn’t believe she’d ever fall in love until she met Woolley. She bluntly stated that Kody never made her feel the way Wolley did, which is something her ex-husband was keenly listening to.

8. She's Living Her Life To The Fullest!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

After many years of compromising her true happiness and thoughts for Kody’s sake, Christine was finally able to live life on her terms and conditions. Not only did she work toward switching to a healthy lifestyle and building her career and rapport, but she was able to find love again! Her life since the split has blossomed. Furthermore, she’s been doing everything she couldn’t while she was with Kody, which many consider a major upgrade! During the specials of the show, Christine beamed with joy at her new life and hoped that her decisions would inspire many other people and show them that it is never too late to find happiness.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Felt Like a ‘Prisoner’ in Marriage With Christine Brown But Couldn’t Leave

Christine Brown’s New Hubby David Woolley Shares His Thoughts on 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown