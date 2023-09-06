“I’m So Happy I Left Kody, the Guy Is Nuts!” Says Christine Brown of Ex-Husband

Christine Brown, who shot to fame after starring in the bizarre reality TV show Sister Wives, is opening up about her internal turmoil and how she feels lately. Brown made her feelings clear for the first time in the latest episode of the series. During an awkward lunch with her ex-spouse, Kody, Christine revealed she had absolutely no regrets about her decision to end their polygamous union. In a confessional that aired on Sunday, September 3, night's episode, Christine shared her perspective with TLC viewers, expressing her gratitude for no longer being married to Kody.

This lunch meeting marked the first time the two had gotten together since Christine decided to leave the marriage. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Christine did not hold back, describing Kody as "intense" and expressing her relief at no longer being in a marital relationship with him. She also revealed that Kody had brought up the idea of counseling during their conversation, which Christine found to be a rather intense and overwhelming experience. Kody Brown, a central figure in Sister Wives, has been no stranger to controversy and strong opinions. In the season premiere, he openly admitted that he wanted to hate Christine for a while.

However, in more recent episodes, Kody has expressed a desire for the exes to establish a "functional" relationship and has suggested therapy as a means to achieve this goal. Kody voiced his concern about speaking negatively about Christine to their children during the conversation. He expressed that he wishes to move past any negative feelings within his family. Christine on the other hand acknowledged their current situation and shared responsibility as co-parents to their six children post the split and a polygamous family. While Christine has moved on in her personal life and is engaged to David Woolley, she recognizes the enduring connection they have through their children. She disclosed her commitment to raising her children in a loving environment.

Although the idea of counseling was discussed, Christine appeared skeptical about its likelihood, citing Kody's history of suggesting therapy without following through. She bluntly stated, "We're not going to do it," indicating her reluctance to participate in counseling with Kody. In a separate confessional, Kody admitted to feeling the need to work on forgiveness but expressed doubts about ever fully trusting Christine again. Despite their shared history and co-parenting responsibilities, he acknowledged that enjoying each other's company might be a challenge.

As Sister Wives continues to document their journey, viewers wonder how their blended family sustains with kids and wives depending on one husband and father in the whole Brown family. Being a patriarch Kody often shares his struggles, despite being deemed as a careless family man. Christine's decision to leave their crumbling marriage led to new discussions surrounding their future and potential reconciliation.

