This is How Jennifer Lawrence Upgraded from Being Super-Fan to Close Friend of The Kardashians

The Kardashians is one of the most unique reality television series that has captured the hearts of viewers globally. Be it drama happening in the family's personal affairs or their recent collaborations. Among the plethora of fans, there's one superstar who indulges in watching the hit series on a regular basis. Jennifer Lawrence claimed to be a passionate viewer of the show. She once reflected on her friendship with the family and explained her journey from being a super fan to a super close friend of theirs.

In an interview with ET Online on the 13th of September, 2017, Lawrence revealed why she prefers to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians and not Real Housewives. The actress mentions how they [the Kardashian family] bring her feelings of warmth.

"The Kardashians are more comforting to me, I think" she confessed. The Hunger Games actress has reportedly been watching the show for a total of 11 years [at the time]. "I've been watching them for 11 years, so I grew up with them" confessed Lawrence. Additionally, she also mentioned that she "knows all of them personally".

In another interview with Vogue on the 9th of August, 2017, Lawrence opened up about her 'odd request' when she filmed the psychological thriller, Mother! The conversation began with her recollecting experiences while filming the movie. The actress noted how she was required to go to a rather 'dark place' and needed something to ease her mind.

And so Lawrence reportedly had a 'Kardashian Tent' that she'd retreat to relax and calm down. "It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up With The Kardashians playing on a loop - and gumballs" confessed the Oscar-winning actress. In addition, claimed that it was "her happy place".

As time went on, Lawrence's dream of meeting the famous family and forging a lifelong friendship came true. The actress was once invited to be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to interview none other than Kim Kardashian. Upon learning of the news, she immediately began to prepare for it by first personally getting to know the women of the family. And so she dined with them and had quite the experience.

During the interview, Kim narrates the whole ordeal while on the show. "So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago" she began. The SKIMS mogul recalled never observing her momager Kris Jenner as drunk as she was at the time. "I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives," said Kim. And went on to explain that although it was hilarious, "They had a few too many drinks for my taste". In response, Lawrence recalled her experience while being drunk with 'five martinis' and the aftermath of it. And admitted that their encounter was a perfect fulfillment of her dream. "It was everything I could've dreamed of"

It seems that Lawrence is closest to Kris among her daughters as the mother of six claimed that the actress was now a member of the family. "She's [Lawrence] beautiful. She's such a good friend and I'm so proud of her" boasts Kris. And goes on to claim that the Red Sparrow actress is like her daughter. "She's like one of my kids. I'm so blessed to have her in my life, and she's so happy" concluded Kris.

