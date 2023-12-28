The show Sister Wives has continued to captivate viewers with its interesting storyline featuring the polygamous relationship between Kody Brown and his four wives: Janelle, Christine, Robyn, and Meri Brown, respectively. While only Robyn remains married to him, the other three of his former wives decided to go their separate ways after many years of polygamy, as per TODAY. Christine, one of his ex-wives, recently got married to the new love of her life, David Woolley. While she’s happily married to Woolley, the reality star recently spilled tea about her intimate life with Kody that’s never been discussed before, and it’s juicy!

According to a report by The U.S. Sun, the reality star was invited by Heather McDonald for a brief conversation on her podcast, Juicy Scoop. While the primary focus was to discuss the reality TV star's current whereabouts and what’s next after the aforementioned show, Christine got rather candid about intimacy with her ex-husband. Christine and Kody were in a spiritual marriage for a total of 27 years before they decided to forever part ways back in 2017. During her conversation with McDonald, she didn’t hold back on being asked about her perspective on the relationship she shared with Kody, followed by their life in the bedroom.

The reality star claimed that before their official separation, the former couple did have a 'fateful conversation about intimacy.' The TLC star seemed to recall a fragment of their conversation, which reportedly took place around 2020, shortly after their daughter, Ysabel, had undergone spinal surgery. Christine recalled, “He’s like, ‘We’re not going to have an intimate marriage anymore. We’re not going to have s**.’” Moreover, when the podcast host asked Christine about how frequently they’d do the deed, Christine had no problem being open about it. She said, "It was like five times in one year.”

While she didn’t elaborate further on the amount of times they were frisky with each other, Christine did talk about how they might’ve lost that spark over time. She said, “There’s s** and then there’s intimacy. What we didn’t have was intimacy.” She continued to reveal, “The intimacy itself had been gone for years.”

Furthermore, Christine revealed that since they weren’t intimate with each other at the time, she began 'boxing up his stuff' from their bedroom. She revealed doing it to affirm to Kody that he was no longer welcome to sleep alongside her in the same bed. But what led to this? It’s, as we mentioned earlier, Ysabel’s surgery.

In 2020, the teenager had to undergo spinal surgery to treat her scoliosis, which meant her parents did have to accompany her during her trips to the hospital, which happened to be located out of town. But, her father at the time didn’t want to accompany Ysabel for her surgeries primarily because he didn’t want to be away from the family for long. This didn’t sit right with her mom, who said, “The final thing for me was Ysabel’s surgery. That was like, done. That was absolute, that was it.”

This was a major red flag for Christine who had at that time made up her mind to end things with her ex-husband. She concluded with a final recollected thought, “I can’t be married to a guy who doesn’t respect us as his family and thinks of someone else as his family.” This fiery reveal has yet to earn a response from Kody.

