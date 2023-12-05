Janelle Brown, 54, opened up about the physical aspects of her relationship with ex-husband Kody Brown in a candid revelation on the recent Sister Wives: One on One special. Despite acknowledging their ongoing marital problems, Janelle emphasized their "definite physical compatibility." While she revealed intimate details about their relationship, Kody admitted that Janelle was never in love with him.

Janelle's revelation on the One on One special focused on the physical aspect of her relationship with Kody, confirming that their intimate life was fulfilling, reports People. Sister Wives' 18th season has been a roller coaster of emotions for the Browns, with Kody's first three marriages under scrutiny and growing inter-family tensions taking center stage. Despite the difficulties, Janelle revealed that they “definitely" had "physical compatibility."

“I’m not someone who goes around blabbing about that. That’s not me; I don’t talk about that stuff. I’ll hint at it, but yes, of course, everything was very good in that department," she said when asked why she hadn't previously discussed their sex life by host Sukanya Krishnan.

Krishnan delved into the complexities of Janelle and Kody's relationship, questioning whether making up after fights was the highlight of their bond. Janelle agreed wholeheartedly, saying, “Oh yeah." Kody, on the other hand, downplayed the importance of sex in keeping their marriages together, claiming that while it is a part of their loving relationship, it is not the primary focus. “These are loving relationships,” he said. “Sex is part of it, but that’s not a focus." "She was attracted to me. I know she wasn’t in love with me."

In a joint sit-down with E! News, Janelle and Christine Brown reflected on their 30-year marriage. Despite the difficulties that come with plural marriages, Janelle expressed happiness with their time together. She did, however, admit to one regret: not having a marriage certificate. Janelle's desire for legal recognition underlined the inherent difficulties and limitations that plural marriages face, especially in a society where such unions are not legally recognized.

"The easiest way to solve that is to give a woman claim to your legal assets or your estates," Janelle stated. Christine agreed and said, "You give this woman a claim, and, oh, he's going to treat her good at that point." Janelle said that she and Kody "had a really great run." But if she could change anything about their relationship, she "would probably have more assets in my name."

Janelle's post-Kody divorce journey has been one of self-discovery and financial independence. She is securing her financial future through health coaching, a partnership with supplement brand Plexus, and a soon-to-be-announced venture. "I still work; I still make money," she said. "What was tied up for me was the long-term assets."

