Nicole Kidman Buys Luxurious 7-Bedrooms Lisbon Estate With Husband Keith Urban

Oscar winner, Nicole Kidman has bought a luxurious estate in Lisbon. The 55-year-old The Hours actress is said to have purchased a house in the Expo area of the city. Many Portuguese media outlets have been reporting that the A-lister is planning to travel to Portugal soon with country music singer husband, Keith Urban.

The lavish property boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a theatre, and a home recording studio and is spread across 10,925-square-foot. Daily Mail reports that the star couple is looking forward to spending some quality time together in a warmer place.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

The couple is frequently globe-trotting, and the Lisbon estate is just another addition to their growing real estate portfolio worldwide. The Expo area of Lisbon is well known for other famous names who own elite estates in the vicinity. Parque das Nacoes - also known as Park of the Nations - was built at the end of the 1990s and is still known as Expo since the Expo 98 World Fair was hosted in Lisbon between May and September 1998. The area went through a remarkable transformation from an industrial wasteland to becoming a hub of business and corporate Portugal. The area is popular among tourists for its quaint bars and restaurants and is home to the famed attraction, Lisbon Oceanarium.

Urban and Kidman have made some wise real estate investments previously as well. In 2017, the Big Little Lies actress' husband bought her a luxurious mansion in Manhattan, New York, for an estimated 44 million euros.

They currently own a sprawling mansion in a gated community in Nashville, Tennessee, which they share with their two daughters: Sunday Rose - who turns 15 in June - and Faith Margaret, 13, who was born via surrogacy. They also own a farmhouse in New South Wales and a two-bed Manhattan apartment.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Kidman and Urban’s other luxurious property investment is a Sydney home which is a consolidation of two penthouses atop Latitude. They first bought it in 2009 for an estimated $6 million from Mark Bouris, and they also bought the neighboring property in 2012 for an estimated $7 million.

Another apartment in the building was added to the portfolio in 2011 for $2.68 million, which has since then been used as a private gym. The couple added another two-bedroom pad in the same building for an estimated $2.78 million which is leased for $1250 a week.

As far as the couple's most recent property is concerned, Pop Queen Madonna has reportedly owned it for years. Actor John Malkovich has also invested in a luxe property for business interests. Marvel Universe actress, Scarlett Johansson, and former Man United footballer, Eric Cantona have also invested in real estate properties after falling for the culturally and artistically rich life of Lisbon.