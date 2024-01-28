Here are 7 Fun Facts About Dolly Parton You May Not Have Known

You may think you know everything about the queen of country music, Dolly Parton. Well, there are some surprising facts about her that you might not be aware of. Other than her achievements like winning around 12 Grammys, funding a huge amount for the vaccine, and owning a whole park, there are still some facts that very few know. This includes details about her family, friendships, and quirky moments that show the real person behind the famous persona. As her list of accomplishments keeps expanding, let's shed light on seven astonishing facts about Dolly that might leave you astounded.

1. Parton Wrote for Tina Turner's Debut Solo Album

Parton's songwriting prowess extends beyond her iconic I Will Always Love You for Whitney Houston. She also penned There'll Always Be Music for Tina Turner, featured on Turner's debut solo album, Tina Turns the Country On! What was amazing was Houston's rendition of I Will Always Love You, which spent a remarkable 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the best-selling physical single by a woman, boasting 20 million copies sold. The song earned Houston Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female, at the 1994 Grammys, cementing its place in musical history. Parton's original composition, initially a letter to Porter Wagoner expressing her desire to leave The Porter Wagoner Show, showcased her ability to channel personal experiences into timeless melodies, as mentioned by Grammy.

2. She Has 11 Siblings

Parton, born in 1946, is one of twelve siblings raised in poverty near the Smoky Mountains. Two brothers have passed away, but nine remain. The family's musical roots were nurtured by their mother, creating a passion for music. Larry Parton, one of Dolly Parton's brothers, died shortly after birth in 1955. Floyd Parton, her songwriting partner, passed away in 2018. Randy Parton, another musically inclined sibling, succumbed to cancer in 2021. The remaining siblings, Stella Parton, Cassie Parton, Freida Parton, and Rachel Parton, pursued music and acting, often collaborating with Dolly. Stella, at 74, achieved chart success, while Freida became an ordained minister. The Partons continue their musical legacy, performing with Dolly often, reported Yahoo.

3. Dolly Helped Fund Moderna's COVID Vaccine

In 2020, the Jolene singer donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which eventually made its way to drugmaker Moderna and helped in the development of one of the first coronavirus vaccines to be authorized in the United States. This money was really important for making Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine possible, which came out very quickly in the relative scheme of things. In a playful tweet in March 2021, captioned "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine," the singer was pictured receiving a shot of the vaccine and encouraging others to do the same, as per the New York Times.

4. She Has Been Married for 56 Years!

Dolly, the renowned singer, is famous not only for her 56-year marriage to her soulmate, Carl Thomas Dean, but also for her enduring 64-year friendship with Judy Ogle, her lifelong best friend. Their bond got very strong in their childhood and blossomed into a connection that has, very obviously, stood the test of time. Despite rumors suggesting a romantic involvement, Dolly clarified in a 2019 interview that their relationship is purely platonic. She has often spoken about the importance of acceptance of circumstances and the bond she shares with Judy in many interviews.

5. Dolly is a Guinness World Record Holder (10 Times Over!)

The iconic country music legend recently clinched three additional Guinness World Records, solidifying her status as one of the most celebrated artists in the world. With a career spanning 56 years, Dolly now boasts a total of 10 Guinness World Records! The new accolades include Most Studio Albums Released by a Female Country Singer (65 projects), Most Top 10 Entries on Billboard’s U.S. Top Country Albums Chart (female) with an impressive 48 entries, and Longest Span of No. 1 Hits on the U.S. Top Country Album Chart (female) spanning 43 years and 156 days, reported Bill Board.

6. Dolly Once Lost in Her Own Lookalike Contest

Dolly once humorously recounted losing in a Dolly lookalike contest during a Halloween event on Santa Monica Boulevard. In an interview, she shared the amusing tale of exaggerating her already distinctive features, including her big blonde wigs and bright costumes, to participate anonymously. Despite her efforts, she not only failed to win but also received the least applause, losing to a man. The entertaining incident highlights her lighthearted approach to fame and self-made success, as per the reports from CBC.

7. Dolly Has Her Own Theme Park (But Hasn't Tried Out the Rides!)

Originally established in the 1960s, the Tennessee attraction transformed into Dollywood in 1986 when Dolly acquired stakes in its parent company. Reflecting on her roots in the Great Smoky Mountains, Dolly envisioned creating a park as she stated, “When I was growing up here in the Great Smoky Mountains, we used to come every now and then down to this area. When it was the county fair, we’d come to town, and I used to think if I make it big, if I get rich like I was dreaming I might, that I’d love to do something special, to come back home and build a park of my own,” reported People.