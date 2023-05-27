AI Software Company's Technology Detects Fake Handbags, No Returns Needed

In a world where counterfeit products pose a significant challenge for luxury brands, one AI software company is revolutionizing the fight against fake handbags. With their groundbreaking technology, Entrupy has emerged as a formidable force in the battle against counterfeiters. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Entrupy's software has the ability to detect fake handbags with astonishing accuracy, eliminating the need for returns and ensuring that customers get what they pay for. Let's delve into the captivating world of Entrupy's AI technology and its role in combating the trillion-dollar counterfeit industry.

Luxury brands such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton have long struggled with the proliferation of counterfeit handbags flooding the black market. These replicas, almost indistinguishable from genuine products, have not only caused financial losses but also tarnished the reputation of these prestigious brands.

Furthermore, customers inadvertently purchasing fakes and later attempting to return them as genuine products have exacerbated the issue. However, Entrupy's innovative software is here to change the game.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Hollie Adams

Developed and fine-tuned since its inception in 2016, Entrupy's AI software boasts an impressive array of features. According to Bangkok Post, the process begins with a camera, attached to a bulky battery pack, that magnifies the fabric of the handbag at least 100 times.

This camera is attached to a smartphone, making it easily accessible and user-friendly. Once the handbag is placed into view, the software's advanced algorithms analyze various aspects, including leather texture, stitching, label placement, and color. Within a mere 60 seconds, the software delivers an authentication result, effectively distinguishing genuine products from counterfeit ones.

Gone are the days when individuals had to rely solely on their own judgment to determine the authenticity of luxury handbags worth thousands of dollars. Entrupy's AI software takes away the guesswork, utilizing machine learning algorithms to provide accurate authentication results.

With each use, the software becomes more intelligent, constantly adapting to new counterfeit techniques and improving its detection capabilities. The marriage of AI and fashion proves to be a formidable combination, safeguarding both brands and customers from falling victim to counterfeit scams.

While Entrupy's technology has undoubtedly made significant strides in detecting counterfeit handbags, the battle against counterfeiters remains an ongoing challenge. Counterfeit operations have become increasingly sophisticated, spanning continents and capitalizing on global markets. The speed, innovation, and opportunism displayed by these counterfeiters necessitate a multi-pronged approach to combat their illicit activities.

Entrupy's ambitions extend beyond luxury handbags. The AI software company is also targeting the booming market of fake sneakers, where counterfeit replicas often flood the market. By applying the same principles and algorithms to sneaker authentication, Entrupy aims to safeguard sneaker enthusiasts from falling prey to counterfeit products. Additionally, the company is addressing the alarming trend of phony pharmaceuticals originating from China. With their technology, Entrupy aims to protect consumers from the potential dangers of counterfeit medications, as per The U.S. Sun.

As Entrupy's Head of Business Development, Jake Stewart, highlights, the counterfeit industry's reach is virtually limitless. Counterfeiters are relentless, targeting anything with aftermarket value. From luxury goods to electronics, their impact extends far beyond the fashion industry. Entrupy's innovative solution is a vital step in the right direction, but eradicating counterfeiting entirely requires a united effort from governments, brands, and technology companies.