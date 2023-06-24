Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Barker Slammed Online for Promoting Products She Doesn't Use

Fans recently criticized Alabama Barker for partnering with a makeup brand that she does not personally use. In a recent Instagram post that promoted her collaboration with IPSY, Alabama Barker, the 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker, faced criticism from fans and followers. Users took the opportunity to question whether the young starlet genuinely incorporates the endorsed items into her own beauty routine, reported Meaww.

On June 23, Alabama, who boasts nearly 2 million Instagram followers, took to the platform to display her latest collaboration with a brand. The post was a series of photos in which she is seen wearing a strapless dress. Travis's daughter provided the following caption for the post: "I just spent 6 figures & looked at bae like look what you made me do. Did this look with products from my June @boxycharm by @ipsy box #ipsypartner".

Soon after Alabama shared the promotional post, users swarmed the comments section to call out the teenage star. One person expressed their thoughts under the post: "Girl I know your ass did not use those products," while another person jumped in, "I know right lol I’m obsessed with her signature look but us makeup girls knowwww." Another Instagram user wrote, "Her makeup looks great but if you’re a makeup person you know those products (while good) do not match up to what’s happening here."

Various users reacted to the caption that Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter added to her post. "Six figures on what??" one user asked. Another user reacted by commenting, "Yo daddy money I will never get how children stunt w they parents' money n they haven’t hustled likeeee". A third person noted, "Girl chill. we know you're rich and we don't care." People who were doubting her assertions of using the product questioned, "Do YOU?"

This is not the first time that the teenager has faced backlash on her social media posts. Last month, Alabama Barker confidently responded to online haters who criticized her for wearing heavy makeup on social media. Despite being just 17 years old, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler faced numerous messages from trolls who suggested that she looked too mature for her age. However, Alabama didn't let the negativity affect her and stood up for herself against the detractors.

As per Page Six, in a short TikTok video, Alabama defiantly appeared in full glam makeup, captioning the clip as she hit back at the negative comments: “When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde & Tom shows, talk about my makeup or my age.” Alongside the TikTok video, Alabama used a viral audio clip that resonated with her message. The audio clip goes: “I’d tell you what you look like but you won’t like it.”

