Queen Bey holds the most Grammys in the world

Few names in the renowned world of music are as dazzling as Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Queen Bey has cemented her position as one of the most important and acclaimed performers of our time with an incredible 32 Grammy Awards to her name. Her daring exploration of several musical styles has irrevocably changed the music business.

Beyoncé's Grammy nominations span her career, from her early days as a member of Destiny's Child to her ground-breaking solo endeavors. From Best R&B Performance to Album of the Year, here's a list of the records, songs, and performances that have put her at the top over the years:

1. 2001

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Having received two nominations for Bills, Bills, Bills the year before, Destiny's Child won two awards at the 2001 Grammys, both for their smash song Say My Name. The female group, which included Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Beyoncé, was nominated in total for five. The trio won for best R&B performance by a Group and best R&B song, bringing Beyonce's tally to 2, per PEOPLE.

2. 2002

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

The musical powerhouse trio was once more nominated for Best R&B Album in 2002 for Survivor and Best R&B Performance by a Group, winning the latter. This win brought Queen Bey's tally to 3.

3. 2004

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Beyoncé started her solo career in 2004 and received six nominations. She returned home with five Grammys, including the Best Contemporary R&B Album award for Dangerously In Love, the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Award for Crazy In Love, the Best R&B Performance by a Duo Award for The Closer I Get To You, and the best female R&B vocal performance award for Dangerously In Love 2, bringing her tally to 8.

4. 2006

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by KMazur

Beyoncé was once again nominated in 2006 with Destiny's Child for their album Destiny Fulfilled and the songs Cater 2 U and Soldier, but she ended up winning the award for best R&B performance by a duet for her work with Stevie Wonder on So Amazing. Her tally now stood at 9.

5. 2007

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

The artist experienced strong "Deja Vu" in 2007, as she ended up winning best contemporary R&B album again, this time for her song B'Day. This win now contributed to her tally of 10.

6. 2010

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

For the superstar, 2010 was a fantastic year! She received a staggering six of the ten Grammy nominations she received. I Am... Sasha Fierce was her winning entry for Best Contemporary Album. She won awards for the best female pop vocal performance for Halo and the best traditional R&B vocal performance for At Last. She won awards for Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Song of the Year with Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It). The powerhouse now brought her tally up to 16.

7. 2013

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dan Macmedan

The Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance went to Bey for Love on Top, a song that remains a fan favorite, demonstrating the Recording Academy's adoration for the versatile songstress. This put her at a total tally of 17.

8. 2015

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

In 2015, the queen earned three more Grammys to her already sizable collection. For Drunk In Love, she received Grammys for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, as well as a prize for Best Surround Sound Album. She was also up for best urban contemporary album, album of the year, and best music video. This put Queen Bey at a total tally of 20.

9. 2017

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

It was expected that the artist would win the 2017 Grammys after shocking fans with her Lemonade visual album. The album is a noteworthy moment in pop culture for speculating rumors of Jay-Z cheating on his wife. Only two of the nine prizes she was nominated for, including record, album, and song of the year, were given to her: best urban contemporary album and best music video for Formation, putting her tally up to 22.

10. 2019

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

When she and her husband JAY-Z won the Grammy for Everything is Love in 2019, the celebrity added another award to her ever-expanding collection, bringing her total to 23.

11. 2020

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Beyoncé made history in 2018 when she became the first Black woman to perform at Coachella. The event, also known as Beychella, gave us the chance to witness it firsthand in 2019 when she released HMCMING: THE LIVE ALBUM. She won the Grammy for best music film in 2020 for her efforts, putting her total tally at 24.

12. 2021

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The record for the most Grammys won by a woman and by any performer, male or female, was broken by Beyoncé in 2021. She and her daughter Blue Ivy, 9, won the Grammy for best music video for Brown Skin Girl, while Bey won the award for Best R&B Performance for Black Parade as well as two more for her work with Megan Thee Stallion. The group won awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Savage. The total tally of Queen Bey now stood at 28.

13. 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Before the 2023 Grammy Awards event ever started, Beyoncé went from being nominated nine times to being declared the major winner. In the category of best dance/electronic track, Queen Bey's number-one single Break My Soul received the golden gramophone, while her song Plastic Off the Sofa was named best traditional R&B performance. The singer has received 88 nominations in total, and grabbed 4, making her total tally 32. She won the best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance and the best R&B single for Cuff It during the event, making her the winner of the most Grammys overall.

