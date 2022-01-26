Stephen Curry Has No Plans To Make Excuses Regarding Shooting Slump

Basketball
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry achieved another huge career milestone in the 2021-22 NBA season when he surpassed retired NBA player Ray Allen on the league's all-time three-point list. After overtaking Allen, most people considered Curry as the best three-point shooter in NBA history. However, a month after he sits on Allen's throne, the three-time NBA champion is noticeably struggling to knock down shots from beyond the arc.

In January, Curry is only shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Stephen Curry On Shooting Struggle

Curry's worst shooting performance in the 2021-22 NBA season happened in the Warriors' 94-92 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night at Chase Center. In 35 minutes of action, he only finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and six assists. He just shot 5-of-20 from the field and disappointing 1-of-13 from beyond the arc. Though there were plenty of factors that have affected his recent performance, Curry said that he has no plan to make excuses regarding his shooting struggle.

“Who gives a damn about excuses,” Curry said, via NBA.com. “That’s nothing anybody wants to hear it. You either make shots or you miss shots. I have to start making some shots.”

Stephen Curry Is 'Human'

Being named as the greatest three-point shooter of all time doesn't mean that Curry couldn't have bad nights. Like other superstars in the league, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry is only "human."

“Shots just aren’t going. He’s human,” Kerr said. “I think what’s happening right now is he’s reminding everybody that he actually is human. He’s seemed inhuman for so long. So I think everybody expects him to be in a groove all season long. And that’s just not the way it works.

Excelling In Other Areas

Though he is yet to find a way to end his shooting struggle, Curry is still giving everything he can to help the Warriors win games. Curry may be struggling to knock down shots from beyond the arc, but Kerr said that in the past games, he has been playing some of his best basketball in terms of "point-guard duties."

While the media is focused on his shooting slump, Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder reminded reporters that Curry has recorded 34 assists and six turnovers in the past four games.

Will Stephen Curry's Shooting Struggle Affect Warriors' Trade-Deadline Plans?

With Curry's struggle on the offensive end of the floor, some people believe that the Warriors should strongly consider making big moves before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Curry may be expected to regain his rhythm, but it would be safer for the Warriors to add more help, especially if they are serious about fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2022 NBA championship title.

Though they would prefer to keep Andrew Wiggins, Brad Botkin of CBS Sports suggests that the Warriors could use James Wiseman as the main trade chip to target Jerami Grant, Myles Turner, or Domantas Sabonis before this year's trade deadline.

