Stephen Curry Has No Plans To Make Excuses Regarding Shooting Slump

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry achieved another huge career milestone in the 2021-22 NBA season when he surpassed retired NBA player Ray Allen on the league's all-time three-point list. After overtaking Allen, most people considered Curry as the best three-point shooter in NBA history. However, a month after he sits on Allen's throne, the three-time NBA champion is noticeably struggling to knock down shots from beyond the arc.

In January, Curry is only shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.