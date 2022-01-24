NBA Rumors: Sixers Still Dreaming Of Swapping Ben Simmons For James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster but since he took most of the blame for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, he has been aggressively finding his way out of the City of Brother Love.

However, with the Sixers' high asking price, some people are already having doubts if a Simmons trade would happen before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.