Ski Prodigy Eileen Gu Talks About Legacy And Influencing Social Change

Eileen Gu may be a freestyle ski prodigy and fashion model but she’s so much more than just a pro athlete taking advantage of endorsement opportunities. The 18-year-old Chinese-American is a two-time X Games gold medalist as well as a fashionista who’s been tapped by high-end brands like Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co., and she also happens to be one of the smartest teenage athletes around.

Gu, who’s headed to Stanford this year, is already talking about her legacy and influencing social change at such a young age. See below.