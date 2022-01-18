Coach Steve Nash Says Nets 'Can't Cry About' Kevin Durant's Injury

The Brooklyn Nets continue to be haunted by injuries in the 2021-22 NBA season. Just when the Nets were about to see the strength of their "Big Three," they recently lost another member of their superstar trio to an injury. During the second quarter of their previous matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, Nets small forward Kevin Durant suffered an injury after teammate Bruce Brown Jr. accidentally hit his knee while trying to stop Pelicans power forward Herb Jones.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Twitter, an MRI revealed that Durant had a sprained medial collateral of the left knee.