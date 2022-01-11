Former NBA Champion Makes Bold Prediction About Ja Morant's Future

Five years ago, not many people knew who Ja Morant was.

Morant wasn't even supposed to be scouted when he got people's attention at Murray State, as he was often overlooked and not taken seriously as an NBA prospect.

Fast-forward to today and the young Memphis Grizzlies star has proven to be not only the best player in his class ahead of Zion Williamson but also one of the league's finest entertainers.

Despite his youth, Morant is already a respected figure around the Association, with his colleagues showering him in praise after every battle.