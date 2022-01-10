Olivia Jade Announces New Venture In Pajamas With Wine

Olivia Jade is going from strength to strength. The YouTuber and daughter to Fuller House star Lori Loughlin made 2021 headlines galore for her high-profile participation on competition series Dancing With the Stars, and it looks like the appearances kick-started a new career move for her.

Posting to her Instagram late last year, the beauty blogger confirmed fans can get even more of her, but it's audio not video as she confirmed launching her own podcast. She even promoted the whole thing in her pajamas. Check it out below.

New Podcast Announcement

Scroll for the photos. The move sees Olivia joining the slew of celebrities currently hosting their own podcasts, not limited to "Sorry Not Sorry" singer Demi Lovato and model Ashley Graham.

Posting for her 1.3 million followers, Olivia sent out roll eyes and her plump pout while cozying up on a white couch and holding a glass of red wine. Fans saw her in a cute speck-print white PJ set with a chest button detail - a swipe right peeped the star's killer abs as she smiled in selfie mode and send out high cheekbones.

See The Photos below

Taking to her caption, Jade told fans:

"Weeee my first podcast episode with @iheartradio launched today!! @conversations_oliviajade link in my bio to listen ♥️♥️♥️ thank you so much @drhillaryla for being my first guest & allowing me to get deep with you."

"I was so nervous to open up BUT this is the exact reason i want this platform - to talk about moments that are uncomfortable. comment below who else you want to see on the podcast ! 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷," she added. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Mentioning College Admissions Scandal

Olivia had already been vocal about mom Lori's involvement in the college admissions scandal as she featured on DWTS. Speaking on Conversations with Olivia Jade, the 22-year-old stated:

“There is a big misconception about me, I feel at least personally, where I get that comment of, ‘You don’t work hard,'” adding: “But I didn’t have to start my YouTube when I was 14. I did put in a lot of work.”

She continued: “I don’t even think I’ve ever said this publicly but in high school, I had straight A’s. I worked really hard at school.”

Felt 'Ashamed' And 'Embarrassed'

Loughlin confessed to paying $50,000 together with husband Mossimo Giannulli to get Olivia and her sister into the University of Southern California, also serving time behind bars for her involvement. In December 2020, Olivia spoke on Red Table Talk, revealing:

“I felt so ashamed and embarrassed … although I didn’t really 100 percent understand what had just happened because there was a lot that, when I was applying, I was not fully aware of what was going on." Follow her Instagram for more.

