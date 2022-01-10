Olivia Jade Announces New Venture In Pajamas With Wine

Olivia Jade is going from strength to strength. The YouTuber and daughter to Fuller House star Lori Loughlin made 2021 headlines galore for her high-profile participation on competition series Dancing With the Stars, and it looks like the appearances kick-started a new career move for her.

Posting to her Instagram late last year, the beauty blogger confirmed fans can get even more of her, but it's audio not video as she confirmed launching her own podcast. She even promoted the whole thing in her pajamas. Check it out below.