This Is What Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Eats Every Day

Though skier Mikaela Shiffrin has to follow strict eating habits to get in tip-top condition for the demands of her sport, her diet is a lot like ours in some ways. The 26-year-old Olympic gold medalist in slalom skiing admits there’s a food item she can’t stay away from, and it also happens to be a favorite of many of us non-superhumans.

Shiffrin consumes around 3,000 calories a day and every meal needs to have carbs. She explained to Good Housekeeping, “They're essential in providing the energy I need, especially on race days that can last 12 hours.”

Her favorite carb? Keep scrolling to find out.