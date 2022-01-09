This Is What Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Eats Every Day

Sports
Shutterstock | 842245

Fatima Araos

Though skier Mikaela Shiffrin has to follow strict eating habits to get in tip-top condition for the demands of her sport, her diet is a lot like ours in some ways. The 26-year-old Olympic gold medalist in slalom skiing admits there’s a food item she can’t stay away from, and it also happens to be a favorite of many of us non-superhumans.

Shiffrin consumes around 3,000 calories a day and every meal needs to have carbs. She explained to Good Housekeeping, “They're essential in providing the energy I need, especially on race days that can last 12 hours.”

Her favorite carb? Keep scrolling to find out.

The Latest

Sixers at Rockets [Jan 10] - NBA Predictions And Picks

Noah Cyrus Eyes 22nd Birthday In Tube Top

How Demi Lovato Made Peace With Her Alcoholic Father

Olympian Chloe Kim Shows Good Heart In Tight Leggings

How Kaley Cuoco Went From Cute Child Star To Emmy-Nominated Actress

Shiffrin’s Superfood

Shutterstock | 163383102

The alpine skier, who has two Olympic golds under her belt, is crazy about pasta and describes it as her “superfood.”

“I wouldn't eat a 1,000-calorie bowl of spaghetti for dinner, but I've always loved pasta and think it's a good addition to any meal and a great base for pretty much any vegetable,” she told the magazine. “It's also great when I have a nervous stomach before race day.”

For Shiffrin, there’s usually a sizeable bowl of pasta for lunch and dinner. That’s how much she loves it.

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

A proposed four-team blockbuster trade would feature Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant heading to the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

By JB Baruelo

Balance And Moderation

Shutterstock | 842245

So what does she pair her pasta with? The athlete, who follows an intense training schedule, said, “Balance and moderation are the basis for my diet, though, so I also make sure to incorporate plenty of protein, fruits, and veggies throughout the day.”

For lunch, she usually includes some lean protein, like chicken or fish. For dinner, meanwhile, she eats “chicken or steak, pasta, and salad or steamed/roasted vegetables.” Talking to Business Insider, she also said she sometimes teams her pasta with Bolognese sauce or basil, garlic and olive oil.

Here’s How Nastia Liukin Maintains Her Enviable Physique

Simone Biles Is Proud Of The 'Lesson' She Gave At The Tokyo Olympics

Her Go-To Breakfast

Shutterstock | 873643

And what about the rest of her meals? Shiffrin described her breakfast as “two eggs and two pieces of whole-wheat toast and sometimes, cereal or oatmeal and fruit. I rely on breakfast to give me a kickstart of energy in the morning, so I choose my foods accordingly.”

She told Business Insider that she very rarely drinks coffee, though. “It sometimes makes me jittery. Especially on race day, when there's just a little higher tension anyway, it can make my stomach feel really out of whack.”

A Little After-Dinner Secret

Shutterstock | 842245

When it comes to snacks, meanwhile, the Vail, Colorado native opts for a mix of nuts and seeds, saying, “They not only fill me up, but are convenient to carry around all day. Dried mangos are always a good bet, too.”

Now Shiffrin lets us in on a little secret that is SO relatable: she loves chocolate for dessert! “My whole thing is simple, well-balanced meals,” she said. “I have to say, though, that I really like dessert. I try not to eat dessert every day, but I'll have dessert every now and then.”

Read Next

Must Read

Dua Lipa Rolls Around Grass In Bubblegum-Pink Bikini

Vanessa Hudgens Impresses With Birthday Bathrobe Glow-Up

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Swimsuit In Iceland

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Honors Dior In Stilettos Crouch

Kaley Cuoco Goes Full Ninja In Skintight Black Bodysuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.