Aaron Rodgers Hints At Staying With The Packers Beyond This Season

Sports
Shutterstock | 66756

Ernesto Cova

Several months ago, it seemed like Aaron Rodgers was never going to suit up for the Green Bay Packers again.

The legendary QB even said that he contemplated retiring rather than coming back for this season, claiming that his relationship with the front office had reached a point of no return.

Fortunately for the fans, both parties were able to find some common ground and he reported right in time for the start of the campaign. Even so, some claimed that this would be his final season at Lambeau Field.

The Latest

5 Royal Rumble Statistics That Will Blow Your Mind

David Arquette Happy To Reunite With Ex Courteney Cox In 'Scream'

NBA Rumors: 4 Potential Destinations For Jerami Grant

NFL Rumors: Dark Horses To Land Deshaun Watson

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Honors Dior In Stilettos Crouch

Rodgers On His Situation With The Packers: 'The Grass Is Greener Where You Water It'

Shutterstock | 955189

Fast-forward to today, and it seems like that's all a thing of the past.

When asked about his current relationship with the team, the reigning MVP was metaphorical, yet had a lot to say:

"The grass is greener where you water it," Rodgers said, per NFL.com. "I really believe that. And you know, that's an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risk and chances, and you know, I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life."

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

A proposed four-team blockbuster trade would feature Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant heading to the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

By JB Baruelo

Rodgers Says He Was Always Committed To The Team

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:AaronRodgers.jpg

Rodgers explained that he wasn't going to do things halfhearted and that only agreed to come back because he had full confident in eventually working things out:

"I decided when I came back that I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place," the QB added. "And that's what the conversations were about, you know, during the offseason, was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job."

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In New York

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Trade Package Centered On RJ Barrett

Making Amends With The Front Office

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2012_Packers_vs_Giants_-_Aaron_Rodgers.jpg

Rodgers even admitted that he's gotten past his issues with GM Brian Gutenkunst, who he had pointed out as the responsible behind his grudge in the offseason:

"And I, you know, from one of the first days, Brian [Gutekunst] and I sat it down and got on the same page and it's been a really nice Fall and Winter," Rodgers said. "I appreciate his approach, how it's been, and it's been very meaningful to me. So I'm thankful for that relationship, where it's at at this point, and that's made my life that much more enjoyable. So I gotta give Brian a lot of credit for meeting me in the middle."

Super Bowl Or Bust?

Having Rodgers on the team will always guarantee the Packers a shot at another Vince Lombardi trophy. Then again, another failure in the postseason could put an end to this era of Packers football in the blink of an eye.

The Packers could choose to franchise-tag Davante Adams and try and convince Rodgers of staying for at least another season if they fail to reach the big game this year, but given how things unfolded in the offseason, it feels like it's Super Bowl or bust at Lambeau.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Goes Full Ninja In Skintight Black Bodysuit

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Enjoys Upside-Down Swimsuit Moment

Kaley Cuoco In 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2: Conflict With New Cast Member?

Olympian Nastia Liukin Enjoys Mexico In Periwinkle Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.