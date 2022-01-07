Aaron Rodgers Hints At Staying With The Packers Beyond This Season

Several months ago, it seemed like Aaron Rodgers was never going to suit up for the Green Bay Packers again.

The legendary QB even said that he contemplated retiring rather than coming back for this season, claiming that his relationship with the front office had reached a point of no return.

Fortunately for the fans, both parties were able to find some common ground and he reported right in time for the start of the campaign. Even so, some claimed that this would be his final season at Lambeau Field.