Vanessa Hudgens is 33 and fabulous, with glam bathrobe photos showing her all golden tan and stunning on Instagram. The High School Musical alum is fresh from turning one year older - shortly before the holidays, Vanessa posted for her army of followers to celebrate her big day and gaining over 660,000 likes - plus a fair few celebrity ones - with her snaps.

Vanessa went for a slipped-down robe finish as she held a crystal glass, and it was quite the shot.