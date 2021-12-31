Gymnast Suni Lee Hikes Up Leg In Spandex

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee is yanking up a leg while in skintight spandex as she both showcases her flexibility and promotes her latest gig. The 18-year-old 2020 Olympic all-around champion might have her gymnast skill-set as her biggest selling point, but with fame comes opportunity - and Sunisa has jumped on one offering her a clothing collab.

The latest sees the Minnesota-born star dropping her Pretty Little Thing clothing collection, and the promo snap announcing it was eye-catching stuff. Check it out below.

The Latest

Stuns For Pretty Little Thing Showoff

Scroll for the photo. Sunisa wouldn't be the first celebrity to have partnered up with the affordable clothing label - PLT has boasted collabs with model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat and also counts the likes of Larsa Pippen on its influencer portfolio.

All gym vibes in a tight green leggings and sports bra set, Sunisa was photographed on one leg and raising the other one while arching her back - she also threw her head back for a dramatic finish.

See The Photo Below

Lee also donned white sneakers, with the shot showing her steely strength and toned shoulders, plus hints of cleavage. Taking to her caption, the Gold medalist wrote: "PrettyLittleThing x Sunisa Lee 💥 I can’t wait for you all to see what I’ve been working on! My collection with @prettylittlething drops on 1/10 🏅."

Quick to reply with a "Wowwww" was Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin. Sunisa has likes disabled to her posts, but plenty of comments flew in. More photos after the snap.

Hardly Lacking Motivation

Following her Gold win this year, Lee opened up to Hoda Kotb on Today, revealing Olympic-level motivation.

"I grew up going on that beam," she said. "If I wasn't in the gym I was always outside on the beam doing extra things because I didn't want to get behind or I always wanted to get better. It was something we kind of cherished because whenever I was bored, I would just go outside and he would watch me and try and coach me even though he didn't know what he was talking about."

Felt Like She Was Going To 'Puke'

The teen sensation added: "I was just telling myself to do nothing more and nothing less, and just telling myself to breathe because in that moment I literally felt like I was going to puke, I was so nervous. My normal is good enough, so I don't do anything more or anything less, I just have to do what I normally do."

Sunisa is followed by 1.6 million on Instagram - she counts 24-year-old Olympic gymnast Simone Biles as a follower. See her account for more.

