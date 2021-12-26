Is Kaia Gerber Romantically Linked To Austin Butler?

When American model Kaia Gerber and Australian actor Jacob Elordi broke up after dating for a year, fans of both celebrities were disappointed.

In fact, the news of the two lovebirds parting ways came as a big surprise to many because the couple had been spotted on the red carpet together for the first time only two months before the split.

It, however, didn’t take too long for them to move on as both Kaia and Jacob have reportedly started seeing other people.

Continue reading to find out more about Kaia and Jacob's new relationships.