Dua Lipa All Bikini In Boots For Xmas Break

Shutterstock | 842245

Rebecca Cukier

Dua Lipa is rocking her tiny white bikini in the freezing British countryside to celebrate the holidays. The 26-year-old singer is back in the U.K. for Christmas, where photos on her Instagram have come with major bikini and boots action. Dua updated for her army of followers today while rocking fluffy Hello Kitty boots and a minuscule two-piece, and the photos have gained over 5.7 million likes.

Dua, reportedly single with a rumored split from boyfriend Anwar Hadid, is clearly living her best life.

Winter Bikini In Britain

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the photos, ones coming as a big gallery and kicking off with the British stunner posing at night and by a lawn opening onto a fancy Oxfordshire mansion.

Dua was showing off her super-fit body while raising a leg, with the full-length shot taking in her famous abs and curvy hips. The "Levitating" singer went for a balconette white bikini, with the thong rear manifesting as fans swiped. "JOLLY GOOOOOD," she captioned the photos. Swipe for them below, scroll for more.

By Rebecca Cukier

Also included in the fun photo dump were moments with friends, a little self-care in PJs, plus a home baking moment in a fancy-looking kitchen. The Grammy winner also shared a photo of a fried egg, baked beans, plus lots of pepper - girl might work out, but she sure eats.

Dua's photos come as she continues to make headlines for record-breaking music success amid the release of her Future Nostalgia album, and she's been opening up on the whole thing.

Permission To Be Vulnerable

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:191125_Dua_Lipa_at_the_2019_American_Music_Awards.png

Speaking to Elle about her EP, the Versace ambassador revealed:

“The way I write my music, I’m always very open, and I allow myself to be vulnerable,” adding: "And I feel now more than ever that it’s brought me closer to my listeners. I think it’s important to talk about your emotions and to be vulnerable and to show that you’re human."

"Human" seems to be working for fans - also for PUMA, who now has Lipa signed - she joins Selena Gomez in fronting the sportswear giant.

'Truly' A Style Icon

PUMA's Maria Jose Valdes, meanwhile, has been speaking out amid the singer's new collab with the brand, stating:

“She knew what she wanted and brought those ideas to the table. This capsule is just a tease to what’s to come next year, we’ve been working around the clock with Dua to bring to life all of her ideas. It has been a pleasure to work with her, she truly is a style icon."

For more from Dua, give her Instagram a follow.

