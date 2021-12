Since the 2021 NFL season started, Former Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons continues to prove that the Dallas Cowboys made the right decision to select him using the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. From the time his NFL journey began, the 22-year-old rookie has been establishing a remarkable performance on the defensive end of the floor.

As of now, Parsons is one of the frontrunners to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in the 2021 NFL season.