Ariana Grande Gloves Up In Strapless Valentino Dress

Ariana Grande is all elbow gloves and glam while stunning in a strapless and bright yellow Valentino dress. The Grammy winner and The Voice judge continues to make headlines for upping her designer game in 2021 - while Ariana was the face of luxury French designer Givenchy in 2019, it was Italian label Valentino getting a shout-out ahead of the weekend.

The "thank u, next" hitmaker's latest outfit came posted on stylist Mimi Cuttrell's Instagram. Check out the gorgeous look and more photos below.

Stuns In Strapless Valentino

Scroll for the photos. Grande had been photographed in the dark and striking an ethereal and goddess-like pose as she swathed her pint-sized frame in the floor-length and strapless yellow gown, one boasting a glamorous and red carpet-appropriate train.

All catwing eyeliner and with discreet diamond earrings, Grande accessorized her classy dress with snazzy and black elbow gloves, with the final photo showing her throwing both arms up in the air. Swipe below for the gallery, just scroll for more.

See Her Leggy Minidress Below

The ex to Pete Davidson, now happily married to Dalton Gomez, was shouted out by Mimi, who wrote: "@arianagrande x @maisonvalentino for @dontlookupfilm #styledbymimicuttrell." Quick to spot the photo, was cookbook queen and model Chrissy Teigen, who left a like.

Of course, the photos quickly made Vogue's headlines, with the iconic magazine dubbing Ariana a "vision" in her Valentino dress. The photo comes amid Grande's headline-making Koma minidress, all legs and tiny waist, seen below. Keep scrolling for more photos after it.

Dropping Her Own Brand

Shutterstock | 2914948

2021 has brought major news from Ariana, who has now launched her REM Beauty line, one named after one of her tracks. Speaking to Allure amid the launch, the pop sweetheart stated: “You can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music." She joins celebrities branching into beauty - from moguls Kim Kardashian and Rihanna to singers Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Halsey.

Ariana did, however, touch on the celeb beauty and makeup space possibly getting a little crowded.

Too Many Celebs In Makeup?

Addressing the issue, the "Sweetener" singer stated:

“I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever. I think that...I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

