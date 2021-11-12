Dakota Johnson Slams Cancel Culture, Sticks Up For Johnny Depp & Others She Has Worked With

Entertainment
Shutterstock | 2914948

Alexandra Lozovschi

Dakota Johnson is joining the ranks of celebrities speaking out against cancel culture. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old actress defended some of her male colleagues who have been blacklisted in the profession as alleged abusers.

In her "controversial" statement, the Fifty Shades of Gray star, who has a new movie coming out next month, spoke up for Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf, and Armie Hammer, all of whom have recently been implicated in scandals connected to the #MeToo movement, PopCulture is reporting.

Read about it below,

'Loss Of Great Artists'

Shutterstock | 2131613

Johnson, who has starred alongside Depp, LaBeouf, and Hammer in Black Mass, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and Wounds, respectively, painted a positive picture of their work ethic. All three male actors have been recently berated on social media following abuse allegations, and have suffered professionally as a result.

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” Johnson said in the interview, which came out on November 3. “I had an incredible time working with them."

The Suspiria actress condemned the cancellation of professionals following accusations that in many cases prove to be unsubstantiated, sharing a poignant message that, despite names eventually being cleared, the damage is already done.

"I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt," she said. "It’s just really sad."

Blasting Cancel Culture

Shutterstock | 2131613

Johnson went on to criticize the "antiquated" way movie studios are run, calling for radical change.

"The way that studios have been run up until now, and still now, is behind. It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality and diversity look like," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress continued: "Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out for the new school to come in."

Weighing into the cancel culture phenomenon, the Hollywood star expressed her antagonism about the concept.

"Cancel culture is such a f**king downer. I hate that term,” she said.

Hopeful For Change

Shutterstock | 2914948

While challenging the status quo, Johnson remained hopeful about the future.

"I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people," she said.

The versatile actress, who has four new movies on the horizon -- The Lost Daughter (dropping on Netflix on December 31), Persuasion, Am I OK?, and Cha Cha Real Smooth (she's also producing the last two) -- pointed out that going too much the other way can be just as tricky.

"I think there’s definitely a major overcorrection happening. But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle," she said.

Abuse Allegations

Johnny Depp/Jose Conejo Martin/Armie Hammer | Instagram

Depp, 58, was dropped by two major franchises -- Pirates of the Carribean and Fantastic Beasts, in the aftermath of his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, after the Aquaman actress accused him of violent assault in 2015.

Likewise, LaBeouf, 35, was sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs last December, facing allegations of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. Although the Transformers star stated that "many of these allegations are not true," he accepted "accountability" for his actions and entered a 12-step program.

Hammer, 35, was accused of emotional abuse, manipulation, and sexual violence by multiple women earlier this year, with one person saying she was violently raped by the actor. He denied the allegations but was still dropped from multiple acting projects, entering rehab in June.

Read Next

Entertainment

Dakota Johnson 'Normalizing' Sexual Wellness & Butt Plugs For Christmas

by Alexandra Lozovschi |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Goes Strapless By Her Pool In $12 Million Home

Celebrities

Dakota Johnson Impresses In Gucci Dress With No Front

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Goes Full Barbie In Skimpy Gym Look

Entertainment

Inside Chanel West Coast's $1.65 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Impresses Gucci In Tight Floral Two-Piece

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Icy-Blue Peepers During A Rainbow

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.