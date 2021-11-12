Dakota Johnson Slams Cancel Culture, Sticks Up For Johnny Depp & Others She Has Worked With

Dakota Johnson is joining the ranks of celebrities speaking out against cancel culture. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old actress defended some of her male colleagues who have been blacklisted in the profession as alleged abusers.

In her "controversial" statement, the Fifty Shades of Gray star, who has a new movie coming out next month, spoke up for Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf, and Armie Hammer, all of whom have recently been implicated in scandals connected to the #MeToo movement, PopCulture is reporting.

Read about it below,