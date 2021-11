“I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and she is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set. We really couldn’t wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other,” Hayek recalled.

According to Hayek, she returned to work earlier this year to film House of Gucci after being dealt with a bad case of COVID-19

“It was the perfect job to just get back into it,” she noted.

And, once she and Gaga came face to face on set, Hayek was thrilled with the singer's demeanor, describing her as "incredibly talented, incredibly smart."