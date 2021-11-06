NBA Rumors: Cam Reddish Could Be A Frontrunner To Win Most Improved Player & Sixth Man Of The Year

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:CAM_REDDISH_(46526662604).jpg

JB Baruelo

Since being selected as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, former Duke small forward Cam Reddish has already gone through plenty of ups and downs in the league. In his first two years with the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish has failed to live up to expectations from a lottery pick and spent the past two seasons dealing with multiple injuries.

After struggling in his first two years in the NBA, Reddish's future with the Hawks became uncertain. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the young wingman found himself being demoted to the Hawks' bench.

Cam Reddish Having A Great Start

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cam_Reddish_photo_by_Keenan_Hairston_(cropped).jpg

However, though his first two seasons in the league didn't go as planned, Reddish didn't give up on his dream to become a legitimate superstar in the NBA. Instead of being distracted by his critics, he continues to work harder and focus on improving his performance on both ends of the floor. So far, the Hawks are seeing the result of Reddish's efforts.

Despite coming off the bench, Reddish is currently off to a great start in the 2021-22 NBA season, averaging 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Cam Reddish Could Win Two Major Awards After 2021-22 NBA Season

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cam_Reddish_Duke.jpg

In a recent article, Matthew Hallett of Fansided's Soaring Down South talked about Reddish and his impressive start in his third year in the NBA. Reddish and the Hawks may have only played nine games but if he could become consistent and provide the same intensity until the end of the 2021-22 NBA season, Hallett is confident that the young small forward would be a frontrunner to win two major awards - Most Improved Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards.

Is Cam Reddish A Strong MIP Candidate?

Reddish indeed has a strong chance of winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award. After dealing with health issues in the past two seasons, he's currently starting to play like a real lottery pick.

"Reddish has started this season by being incredibly aggressive on offense," Hallett wrote. "He is starting to make the right decisions between passing and shooting, and is usually the first man into the game. His defense is also a crucial part of the Hawks second unit."

Cam Reddish Becoming More Comfortable In Second Unit

With the impact that he's providing for the Hawks despite coming off the bench, it won't be a surprise if Reddish would also be mentioned in the conversation for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Being demoted to the bench by Coach Nate McMillan turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Reddish as it helps him become a more reliable contributor for the Hawks.

"While nine games are a very small sample size, Reddish is showing that he likes the style of play that the Hawks are playing under McMillan," Hallett wrote.

NBA Rumors: Cam Reddish Could Be Traded To Grizzlies For Brandon Clarke & Two First-Rounders

by JB Baruelo |

