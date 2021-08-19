Kendall Jenner Highlights Bikini Body With Boyfriend's Gold Medal

Kendall Jenner is wearing a skimpy bikini while on a lake and big-time flaunting boyfriend Devin Booker's Olympic gold medal. The 25-year-old supermodel has been celebrating her basketball player beau's recent Tokyo games win, with a photo of her impressing many fans over on Devin's Instagram.

Devin's recent post documented a romantic and low-key lake break, where catwalk queen Kendall was seen swigging from a bottle, topping up her tan, and seemingly mighty proud of her NBA player BF's recent achievement.