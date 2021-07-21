Trending Stories
Skincare Tools That Will Get You Selfie Ready

Woman using a skincare tools.
Shutterstock | 178005594
Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

You may have heard the saying "beauty is only skin-deep," but the truth is we owe much of your youthful, radiant look to the appearance of our skin. It's no surprise that a flawless complexion goes a long way in highlighting your facial features.

Luckily, there are plenty of simple and convenient ways to use beauty tools at home, without having to book a session with your dermatologist.

Listed below are the best skincare tools to tackle some of the most frequent skin problems, which will have you looking glowing and up your selfie game.

Lifting

Woman using a face massager.
Shutterstock | 2543926

If you're looking to tone your face and obtain a supple, firm complexion, then lifting kits are the answer. There are plenty of reasons why skin can become saggy, including UV damage, not enough collagen, and dehydration, which is why you should try NuFace’s Trinity Facial Toning Set.

This pronged micro-current massager also boasts an anti-aging action, according to leading dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman.

"Microcurrent massagers improve muscle tone, improve facial circulation, aid in lymphatic drainage and enhance product penetration," she tells Town&Country magazine.

Cleansing

Woman using a face scrubbing disk.
Shutterstock | 167881400

Whether you're trying to maintain a fresh-faced look or keep breakouts at bay, your skin is in need of a good cleanser. Vogue recommends a good facial cleansing brush, such as the one sold by Proactiv, whose exfoliating bristles will "make the skin appear smoother and softer to touch."

Another perfect tool for your cleansing needs is the FOREO LUNA Mini 3 Dual-Sided Face Brush, which is made with soft silicone that can "lift impurities from pores without aggressive scrubbing."

Bonus: you can flip the LUNA 3 to the other side and enjoy a relaxing massage that will effortlessly smooth out fine lines and crow’s feet.

Brightening & Anti-Aging

Woman poses with a LED light treatment face mask.
Shutterstock | 1329208

Get that attractive summer glow with the help of LED light treatments. Celebrities swear by their numerous benefits, which include "treating acne, regulating natural oil production, stimulating collagen and elastin, and minimizing redness and wrinkles," per Harper's Bazaar.

Both Dr. Dennis Gross's Skincare SpectraLite Faceware Pro and The MMSphere 2.0 are great choices if you're aiming to banish blemishes or fight wrinkles. These devices work by allowing lights of different wavelengths to penetrate the skin and trigger a specific response.

"Blue light decreases acne flare-ups, red stimulates the skin’s production of collagen and helps reduce hyperpigmentation, while yellow decreases inflammation and can even soothe sore muscles," writes Vogue's Jenna Rennert.

Sculpting & Pore Retexturizing

Woman using a microneedling face tool.
Shutterstock | 1122017

For contoured cheekbones and a lifted jawline, you might want to have a sculpting tool at the ready. Use Joanna Czech’s facial massager to improve circulation, Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Bar to relax tense muscles and gain a smoother appearance, and Nurse Jamie’s Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller to help your moisturizer penetrate deeper into the skin.

When it comes to unclogging pores, there are two beauty tools you don't want to go without. One is Dermaflash's Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, which removes dirt, oil, and blackheads, while also moisturizing your skin. The other one is Beautybio's Glopro Microneedling Facial Regeneration Tool, which "promotes wound healing to stimulate cellular turnover and collagen production," per Vogue.

Puffiness & Inflammation

Woman using a face massager.
Shutterstock | 64260

The skin on your face needs special attention during summertime, when heat and humidity increase perspiration, making your complexion oily and clogging your pores. This often leads to puffiness and inflammation and is the main cause of acne flare-ups.

Fortunately, there are several beauty tools that can help you fight redness and reduce inflammation. You can either go the ice therapy route with an ice globe massager or a cryo roller -- Pfefe, BeautyBio, and Aceology all have excellent products out there -- or you can give gua sha a try.

This ancient Chinese healing technique involves scraping your skin with a massage tool to increase blood flow and stimulate the lymphatic system, gua sha facial specialist Britta Plug tells Vogue.

“With this type of treatment, we’re moving lymph, which carries away toxins or in this case, blackheads, and stimulating the chi or prana. It tones the muscles and firms the skin, and, plus, it’s deeply relaxing."

Shop for the Amethyst Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool from Mount Lai or the Rose Quartz Heart Facial Sculptor from Kora Organics.

