Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Should Trade James Wiseman For Pascal Siakam To Win 2022 NBA Championship Title

Baseball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Prepare To Lose Lonzo Ball, Replace Him With Kyle Lowry

Celebrities

Lala Kent Slams Demi Lovato’s 'California Sober' Lifestyle As 'Extremely Offensive'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Would Prefer To Be Traded To Knicks Or Sixers, Says League Insider

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire De'Aaron Fox For Three Young Players & First-Rounders In Proposed Deal

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Cheeky Swimsuit Bend-Over Too Much For Husband

What To Eat For Glowy, Supple Skin

Smiling woman holds a halved orange up to her face.
Shutterstock | 614404
Health
Alexandra Lozovschi

When it comes to skincare, beauty really does come from within. As it turns out, you can eat your way to a glowing, supple complexion if you stick to water-dense foods that will ensure your skin is hydrated and gets all the nutrients it needs.

Most of these foods, which we'll list below, are also rich in healthy fats and antioxidants, which famously repair the damage caused by free radicals at a cellular level, making them crucial in any anti-aging beauty routine.

Here are the best foods for a flawless complexion:

1. Bone Broth

Jar of bone broth on a table.
Shutterstock | 169147184

Celebrities such as Halle Berry and Kourtney Kardashian swear by it and often start their day with a serving of bone broth to infuse their skin with collagen.

Known for its skin-changing properties, collagen is the main structural protein in the body (it's found in the bones, muscles, skin, and tendons) and has been proven to increase skin elasticity and hydration, leading to a plump, brightened complexion, per a 2014 study published in the Journal of Skin Pharmacology and Physiology.

2. Avocado

Halved avocados on a wooden surface.
Shutterstock | 187884232

Avocados are chockful of healthy monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, making them ideal for skin hydration. Aside from providing moisture from within, they also have anti-aging action.

"According to research, avocado oil is quite healing for dry skin, and it may have more youth-boosting properties than olive oil — and research supports the positioning," states MindBodyGreen, citing a [2018 study] from the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

3. Salmon

Salmon fillet with spices.
Shutterstock | 250113146

Its rich content of omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids makes salmon a great food for promoting skin health. This fish owes its orange-pink color to a powerful antioxidant called astaxanthin, which "may help protect your skin from damage, wrinkles, and other signs of aging," per MindBodyGreen.

4. Broccoli

Cut broccoli in a bowl.
Unsplash | Louis Hansel

"Broccoli is loaded with [vitamin] C, which boosts collagen production to soften fine lines and wrinkles," New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein tells Women's Health magazine.

This cruciferous vegetable is also packed with another powerful antioxidant known as sulforaphane, which "doesn't just stabilize free radicals the same way consuming vitamin C might — it activates the body's natural detoxification and antioxidant enzymes," explains registered dietician Molly Knudsen.

5. Spinach

Fresh spinach leaves.
Unsplash | Gil Ndjouwou

Spinach boasts a high content of vitamin E and beta-carotene, both of which have potent antioxidant properties. They protect skin cells from free-radical damage, which is responsible for aging signs (such as hyperpigmentation and fine lines) and can also cause cancer.

"Plus, the water in greens penetrates cell membranes — which makes for plumper and less wrinkled skin," says Mirela Mitan, founder of MMXV Infinitude skincare.

6. Citrus Fruit

Assorted citrus fruit.
Shutterstock | 457693

It's no secret that citrus fruit is rich in vitamin C, which boosts collagen production in the body, smoothing fine lines and making your skin look firm and youthful.

“Intake of this vitamin is a key element to improving skin’s overall texture," says Mitan, so make sure you incorporate oranges, grapefruit, lemons, and limes into your diet.

7. Pomegranate

Pomegranate bits and whole fruit against a red backdrop.
Unsplash | Sahand Babali

Pomegranates are another antioxidant-rich food and owe their anti-aging properties to the potent action of polyphenols -- plant compounds with numerous health benefits. According to a study published in 2009 in Nutrition Reviews, pomegranates boast three times as many antioxidants as green tea and red wine, so make sure to put them in your shopping cart.

8. Blueberries

Blueberries in an around a small white bowl.
Unsplash | Joanna Kosinska

Blueberries offer a wealth of skin benefits, which include stimulating collagen and fighting premature aging. This superfood is rich in antioxidants, fiber, and nutrients, and can help rid the skin of toxins, fight free radicals, and even reduce inflammation associated with acne, per Healthline.

9. Walnuts

Shelled and whole walnuts.
Shutterstock | 187884232

Walnuts combine the benefits of healthy polyunsaturated fats, like omega-3 fatty acids, with the anti-aging and skin-protecting action of antioxidants. They are also loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

"Walnuts offer up healthy omega-3 fats that strengthen the membranes of your skin cells, locking in moisture and nutrients that keep it plump and glowing and keeping out toxins that can damage skin cells," registered dieticians Stephanie Clarke and Willow Jarosh tell Self.

10. Sweet Potatoes

Sliced and whole sweet potatoes on dark cloth.
Shutterstock | 221012423

To reap the benefits of antioxidants, add sweet potatoes to your diet. This versatile veggie is high in vitamin C and beta-carotene, which diminish wrinkles and give your skin a youthful glow, respectively.

Eating around four milligrams of vitamin C every day, or about half a small sweet potato, can reduce wrinkles by 11 percent, showed a 2007 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Latest Headlines

REPORT: Bethenny Frankel Wants To Return To 'RHONY' As A Producer

July 20, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Handles Massive Ball In Gym Leggings

July 20, 2021

Donald Trump Thinks He's A 'Brilliant Genius,' Reporter Says

July 20, 2021

Delta Variant Of Coronavirus Threatens Pandemic Progress, Global Economy

July 20, 2021

The Secret To Oprah's Ageless Complexion

July 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Would Prefer To Be Traded To Knicks Or Sixers, Says League Insider

July 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.