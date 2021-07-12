Trending Stories
Celebrities

Pete's Davidson's Penis Size Confirmed In A Tweet

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Send D'Angelo Russell To Heat For Package Centered On Tyler Herro

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Could Be 'Surprise Trade Target' For Sixers In Potential Ben Simmons Blockbuster

Celebrities

Rumer Willis Stuns In Bikini Amid 'Skinny' Backlash

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send De'Aaron Fox To Pelicans For Three Players & First-Rounders

Celebrities

Penelope Cruz Wows In Plunging Blue Swimsuit In Sardinia

Taylor Hill Exposes Chest In Classy Cannes Film Festival Dress

Taylor Hill close up
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill is stealing the limelight at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The 25-year-old model big-time owned her red carpet moment at the premiere of Peaceful on Saturday, rocking up to the annual French Riviera event in a jaw-dropping black sheer gown, one that came crystal-embellished and just about protecting the lingerie model's modesty. Smoldering from head to toe in the elegant and backless number, Taylor stunned the cameras as the ritzy soirée also brought a star-studded turnout. Check it out below.

Stuns In Glitzy Red Carpet Dress

Taylor Hill in belted jeans
Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the photos. Taylor, making 2021 headlines for her engagement to boyfriend Daniel Fryer back in late June, was solo and definitely drawing the eye as she stepped out in a floor-length, criss-cross-backed, and embellished lace dress, one that came braless and with a little chest show, but nothing naughty as the beauty stayed impeccably classy.

Showing off her toned and muscular back as she wore a swept-up bun and giant gold star earrings, the Illinois native also went for a smokey eye look as she flaunted a deep-golden tan.

See The Photos Below

Taylor, followed by 16.3 million on Instagram, shared photos of the Etro dress as she posed by Cannes waters, then uploading snaps from the festival.

"#Cannes Night 1," she captioned the initial images, ones seeing her called: "Just beyond" by actress Lily Collins. The red carpet shots, meanwhile, came with a black heart emoji as Hill tagged luxury designer Etro and got heart-eye emoji from fellow Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio.

Taylor has long promoted Etro, doing so back in 2019 as she posed with the likes of Amber Valletta and Grace Elizabeth. More after the snaps.

From Victoria's Secret To High Fashion

Taylor Hill in white gown
Gettyimages | Gareth Cattermole

Taylor, this year fronting designer Carolina Herrara's 212 fragrance, has opened up on the difference between strutting her stuff in lingerie for VS and rocking high-fashion pieces. Speaking to Teen Vogue, the social media sensation revealed:

"With high fashion, it's a little more serious. It's about the clothes, obviously, and it's not really about you, it's about their clothes and the designer. With the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, yes it's about the clothes, but it's mostly about you." Scroll for more photos.

'Too Tan, Too Pretty'

Also addressed in the model's 2015 profiling was confidence and criticism in an industry known for being ruthless.

"People have told me a million things in my life — and especially my career as a model, like, "Oh she's too pretty, she's too tan, she's too short, she's too tall, she's not skinny enough." — and it's crazy!" Hill added.

Victoria's Secret, currently undergoing a massive rebrand to revamp its image, also boasts Angel faces including former Angel Kendall Jenner and superstar model Gisele Bundchen.

Latest Headlines

Kamala Harris' Power Is Making Joe Biden's Administration Panic, Political Strategist Says

July 12, 2021

Salma Hayek Highlights Masculine Accessory In Ocean Outfit

July 12, 2021

How Much Was Jeffrey Epstein Worth When He Died?

July 12, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Send D'Angelo Russell To Heat For Package Centered On Tyler Herro

July 12, 2021

Rumer Willis Stuns In Bikini Amid 'Skinny' Backlash

July 12, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels & Draft Picks, Per 'Fansided'

July 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.