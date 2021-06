Demi was seen posing outdoors under the heat of the sun. Although she didn't specify the location, she appeared to be in a fancy-looking location with a stone pathway and a curated garden. Mountains were seen in the background, as well as the blue sky filled with clouds.

At first glance, fans would think that her dress came from a luxury brand, but it was actually not. According to the caption, Demi revealed that her dress came from PrettyLittleThing by tagging the label.