Sommer Ray Addresses Club Night Phonecall In Leather Shorts

Scroll for the photo, one showing off the model's flawless gym muscles, all dolled up in leather shorts and high, leopard-print heels. Sommer, who had been photographed in the street, was walking towards her vehicle in the dark and photographed pairing her shiny black shorts with a white tank, also rocking a leopard-print bag matching her footwear.

The media outlet seemingly didn't have a huge amount to say, writing merely what it saw. "Sommer Ray chats on the phone while leaving Club Hyde," they said.