Anthony Fauci Says Coronavirus Fatigue Is 'A Real Phenomenon'

In an interview with CNN on Saturday evening, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci conceded that coronavirus fatigue is a "real phenomenon."

Over 100 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but public health experts have warned against complacency, urging everyone to mask up, avoid large gatherings and follow social distancing recommendations.

Still, Fauci suggested to CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday that life will soon begin to normalize, as long as both officials and ordinary Americans take necessary precautions.